A Woman, 24, Was Fatally Shot at a Texas Gas Station. Her Family Believes It Was Because She Was Gay

Akira Ross, 24, was pumping gas at a station in Cedar Park, an Austin, Texas, suburb, when she was shot and killed by a stranger, police say

By Nicole Acosta
Published on June 8, 2023 04:46 PM
Akira Ross
Akira Ross. Photo:

Facebook


A man accused of fatally shooting a gay woman outside a gas station in Texas has been charged with murder, and her loved ones are asking authorities to investigate the deadly incident as a hate crime, since they believe she was killed because of her sexual orientation, according to multiple news reports.

On June 2, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Akira Ross, 24, was pumping gas at a station in Cedar Park, an Austin suburb, when she was shot and killed by a man police say she didn’t know, according to a statement from the Cedar Park Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene and the gunman drove away.

The alleged shooter has been identified by police as 23-year-old v. He was arrested at about 5:15 p.m. on June 4 after investigators traced him more than 200 miles south to Ingleside, Texas, according to the statement.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the San Patricio County Jail. Bond information wasn’t immediately available. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

While details on what led up to the shooting remained scarce, Ross’ partner and father both told the Austin American-Statesman that Stanford allegedly yelled gay slurs at Ross before the shooting. 

"It was a hate crime," said Ross’ father, Anthony Hill, per the outlet. "She didn't know him. She gets out of the car, and he starts calling her gay slurs for no reason."

Ross’ partner, Tanya, who was at the gas station with Ross and another friend when the violence unfolded, said she was made aware that Stanford was allegedly waving a gun outside the station’s convenience store, and that Stanford asked Ross to shake her hand while she was pumping gas, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Tanya added that she recorded part of the conversation – not the actual shooting – and provided it to Cedar Park police in hopes of tracking the gunman down. 

“We didn't expect him to do what he did,” she told the outlet.

According to police, “there was some sort of verbal exchange between Stanford and Ross in the parking lot outside her car before Stanford allegedly fatally shot Ross and fled the scene in his vehicle.” Authorities have not provided any additional information.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

While the investigation remains active and ongoing, Hill says he’s dealing with an unimaginable loss.

“But to get a call to say your child is dead, that's it. That's like swallowing a razor blade," Hill told KVUE. "It's unimaginable, unthinkable, inhumane to have to leave this earth like that."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Ross’ family with funeral and memorial costs.

“Akiara was the victim of a shooting in Cedar Park for the sole reason of being queer,” the fundraiser reads.

“I’m asking for the community and allies to come together in order to support the loss of our LGBTQIA+ sibling,” the page continues. “This loss comes so quickly into the beginning of our month where most can feel at liberty to be free and to be [themselves].”

Related Articles
Qualin Campbell
Wife Who Called 911 to Report Husband in Danger Slams Police, Says Cops Didn't Respond Until He Was Dead
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
The Night Before Utah Man Killed Wife & 5 Children, Then Himself, He Recorded Unsettling Conversation
Gina Maiorano/Facebook
An Unidentified Woman with a Feather Tattoo Was Found Slain on Highway. Now She's ID'd, and Man Is Arrested
Claudia Quaatey
Police Offering Reward in Unsolved May Killing of N.Y.C. Girl, 16, Near Playground: 'Mind-Boggling'
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Body Found in Search for Minn. Mom of 2 Who Vanished Under 'Suspicious’ Circumstances; Arrest Made
French police personnel maintain a secure cordon in Annecy, south-eastern France on June 8, 2023, following a mass stabbing in the French Alpine town.
4 Children, 2 Adults Stabbed in Attack at French Playground: 'Absolute Cowardice,' Says President
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Cornerback Joshua Jackson Jr. #6 of the USC Trojans leaves the field after the spring game at Los Angeles Coliseum on April 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Former USC Football Player Charged with Raping 2 University Students
EVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 02: Actor Jay Johnston attends "The Sarah Silverman Program" presented by The Paley Center for Media on May 2, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
'Bob's Burgers' Star Jay Johnston Charged in U.S. Capitol Attack
Delta Air Lines Airlines
Doctor Took Plane to Maine, Planning to Propose to Girlfriend. Then He Allegedly Groped Woman Next to Him
Murder victim Jordin Castillo
Ariz. Man Allegedly 'Harassed and Stalked' Ex. Now He's Accused of Breaking into Home, Killing Her
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson appears at the defense table during jury preselection at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Opening Arguments Begin In the Trial Against School Officer Who Stayed Outside During Parkland Shooting
Qualin Campbell
Wife Called 911 After Husband Texted that He Was Being Held Hostage. An Hour Later, He Was Found Dead
crime scene
Teen Allegedly Tried to Hire Someone on RentAHitman.com to Kill 7-Year-Old — But Website Is a Parody
Tava Woodard
Tenn. Store Clerk Texted Friends She Didn't Feel Safe at Job. Within an Hour, She Was Fatally Shot
Sgt. Cory Maynard
West. Va. State Trooper Killed in Ambush, Leaving Behind Daughter & Son: 'Love for Life Was Contagious'
heather-mack
'Suitcase Killer' Heather Mack Expected To Plead Guilty in U.S. to Conspiracy to Kill Mom