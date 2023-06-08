A Woman, 24, Was Fatally Shot at a Texas Gas Station. Her Family Believes It Was Because She Was Gay



A man accused of fatally shooting a gay woman outside a gas station in Texas has been charged with murder, and her loved ones are asking authorities to investigate the deadly incident as a hate crime, since they believe she was killed because of her sexual orientation, according to multiple news reports.

On June 2, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Akira Ross, 24, was pumping gas at a station in Cedar Park, an Austin suburb, when she was shot and killed by a man police say she didn’t know, according to a statement from the Cedar Park Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene and the gunman drove away.

The alleged shooter has been identified by police as 23-year-old v. He was arrested at about 5:15 p.m. on June 4 after investigators traced him more than 200 miles south to Ingleside, Texas, according to the statement.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the San Patricio County Jail. Bond information wasn’t immediately available. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

While details on what led up to the shooting remained scarce, Ross’ partner and father both told the Austin American-Statesman that Stanford allegedly yelled gay slurs at Ross before the shooting.

"It was a hate crime," said Ross’ father, Anthony Hill, per the outlet. "She didn't know him. She gets out of the car, and he starts calling her gay slurs for no reason."

Ross’ partner, Tanya, who was at the gas station with Ross and another friend when the violence unfolded, said she was made aware that Stanford was allegedly waving a gun outside the station’s convenience store, and that Stanford asked Ross to shake her hand while she was pumping gas, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Tanya added that she recorded part of the conversation – not the actual shooting – and provided it to Cedar Park police in hopes of tracking the gunman down.

“We didn't expect him to do what he did,” she told the outlet.

According to police, “there was some sort of verbal exchange between Stanford and Ross in the parking lot outside her car before Stanford allegedly fatally shot Ross and fled the scene in his vehicle.” Authorities have not provided any additional information.

While the investigation remains active and ongoing, Hill says he’s dealing with an unimaginable loss.

“But to get a call to say your child is dead, that's it. That's like swallowing a razor blade," Hill told KVUE. "It's unimaginable, unthinkable, inhumane to have to leave this earth like that."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Ross’ family with funeral and memorial costs.

“Akiara was the victim of a shooting in Cedar Park for the sole reason of being queer,” the fundraiser reads.

“I’m asking for the community and allies to come together in order to support the loss of our LGBTQIA+ sibling,” the page continues. “This loss comes so quickly into the beginning of our month where most can feel at liberty to be free and to be [themselves].”