One of Louisiana's Few Pediatric Cardiologists Leaves the State Due to Anti-LGBTQ Laws: 'Our Children Come First'

Jake Kleinmahon is moving with his husband and two children after state Republicans supported anti-LGBTQ laws

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on September 1, 2023 02:02PM EDT
Jake Kleinmahon, One of Louisiana's Few Pediatric Cardiologists Leaves State Due to Anti-LGBTQ Laws
Pediatric cardiologist Jake Kleinmahon. Photo:

WDSU News/YouTube

A Louisiana pediatric cardiologist — one of three who handle heart transplants — is leaving in response to the state’s anti-LGBTQ laws.

Jake Kleinmahon, who graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans, said he and his husband Tom moved back to Louisiana in 2018. 

“At the time there was only one heart transplant doctor in the state of Louisiana,” he told CNN

Kleinmahon began working as director of the pediatric heart transplant program at a local children’s hospital, telling CNN, “I believe the kids in Louisiana should have the same world-class health care as any other part of the United States.”

But in the wake of anti-LGBTQ legislation that is supported by the state’s Republican legislature, Kleinmahon and his husband, who have two children, decided to leave Louisiana.

Supporters of LGBTQ rights stage a protest on the street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington.
Louisiana protest of Don't Say Gay bill.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“When I came back [to] Louisiana almost exactly 5 years ago, I came with the goal of building one of the highest quality pediatric heart transplant, heart failure, and ventricular assist programs in the country,” he said in a post on Instagram.

“We have been quite successful and I’m so proud of what we’ve built. My plan had been to stay at my current institution until I retired. However, over the last year, Tom and I have watched state legislatures across the south pass anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Louisiana’s last legislative session was no different.”

Although the state's governor, John Bel Edwards, vetoed three of the bills — including one that banned gender-affirming care for transgender children, and one prohibiting teachers from discussing sexuality in school, known widely as “Don’t Say Gay” bills — the Republican-led legislature overturned the gender-affirming care ban.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 2022.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Matthew Hinton/AP Photo

And when Republicans walked out of a discussion on “Don’t Say Gay,” Kleinmahon told CNN, “It really showed that they just don’t care.” 

“Tom and I have discussed at length the benefits of continuing to live in the south, as well as the toll that it takes on our family,” Kleinmahon’s Instagram post read. “Because of this, we are leaving Louisiana.”

Kleinmahon accepted a position as Director of Pediatric Heart Transplant, Heart Failure, and Ventricular Assist Devices at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Long Island, New York. 

His departure means there are now only two doctors in all of Louisiana who handle pediatric heart transplants.

“Me leaving is going to leave somewhat of a hole for medical care," he told WDSU.

“This is a wonderful new opportunity, but it is incredibly sad to leave our home, our friends, colleagues, and patients and their families,” he wrote on Instagram. “Our children come first. We cannot continue to raise them in this environment.”

Related Articles
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waits for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy call at the latter's official residence in Tokyo April 24, 2023
Ron DeSantis’ ‘Sassy’ Press Briefing Moment Gets the Meme Treatment from LGBTQ+ Content Creators
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Campaign to draw attention to anti-drag bills in the Tennessee legislature, on in Nashville, Tenn.
Anti-Drag Legislation Is Sweeping the Nation: Here's Where Each State Stands on Drag Bans
Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka Is in a 'Loving' Same-Sex Relationship of 8 Years: 'Imperative That I Speak My Truth'
Montana State Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation
Human Rights Campaign Declares First-Ever 'National State of Emergency' for LGBTQ+ Community
Matty Healy of The 1975 headlines the third day of the TRNSMT Festival 2023 at Glasgow Green
Matty Healy Slams Malaysia's Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws, Confirms The 1975 Are Banned as Bassist Kisses Him Onstage
Minnesota Republican Eric Lucero
Minn. Lawmaker with History of Making False, Anti-LGBTQ+ Claims Is Now Blaming Global Warming on Pride Month
LGBTQ lawyer Nicholas Hite
Pride Month Spotlight: Louisiana Attorney Nicholas Hite Opened His Own Law Firm to Help LGBTQ+ Clients
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up a 15-week abortion ban law after signing it on April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla. A synagogue claims in a lawsuit filed, that a new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution's privacy protections
The Most Controversial Bills Ron DeSantis Has Signed into Florida Law So Far This Year
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana Governor's Nonbinary Child Asks Him to Reject State's Anti-LGBTQ Legislation
BenDeLaCreme
'Drag Race' Star BenDeLaCreme Says Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation Aims to Take U.S. Back to Pre-Stonewall Days
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana Governor, Whose Child Is Nonbinary, Signs Law Defining 'Sex' as Only Male or Female
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Transphobic Tweet on First Day of Pride Month
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Campaign to draw attention to anti-drag bills in the Tennessee legislature, on in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Drag Ban Deemed Unconstitutional by Trump-Appointed Judge in Major Win for LGBTQ+ Community
Transgender rights
What's Going on with Anti-Trans Legislation? What You Need to Know and How You Can Help
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
NAACP Issues Florida Travel Advisory, Calls State 'Openly Hostile' to People of Color, LGBTQ+ Individuals
Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Openly Gay Governor Criticizes Wave of Anti-LGBTQ Legislation as 'Un-American': 'Words Matter'