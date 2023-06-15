Gavin Rossdale is back in the dating game.

During an appearance on Not So Hollywood with Adrianna Costa on Thursday, the Bush frontman opened up about his love life and revealed that he is recently single.

When asked if he's gotten his heart broken or if he does the heart breaking, Rossdale, 57, said, "It's a give and take but I certainly have my share of it."

"I definitely have not avoided that arrow. It happens. I did have a great time with a great person who left me in a spectacular way and that was unfortunate," he said. "But then it really fed into my music and so I have a very twisted approach to life where I can just monetize my pain."

The "Comedown" singer added, "It's very Larry David of me but it's like I said last night. I'm really easy to break up with. And I'm really easy to cancel on."

Gavin Rossdale. Amy Sussman/Getty

He also said that he's "single right now" and is occasionally active on dating apps like Raya — though he much prefers to "meet them in person."

Rossdale was last publicly linked to model CourtLyn Cannan. He was married to Gwen Stefani for 13 years before their divorce was finalized in 2016 and they share sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

In 2020, he opened up to PEOPLE about his song "Quicksand," which was inspired by failed relationships.

"I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships," Rossdale told PEOPLE. "I'm not very good at them, I guess. I had a divorce, I had a long-term girlfriend — that went to s— and I don't have a girlfriend now, even though everyone seems to think I do. You get burned by that stuff."

At the time, he said he was concentrating on being a single dad.

"I don't know, it may be too difficult to combine being a devastating single dad with the attention required for a beautiful girl," he joked. "So I don't know. I’m trying to find my feet on that one. It's unresolved."

Elsewhere in his interview with Not So Hollywood, he said that he and Stefani, 53, are raising their kids with different views — which offers an "incredible perspective."

"I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent. And I think we just parent," he began.

"We're really different people ... I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process," he continued.

"Because that's what's important is to give them a wide view of things and we definitely have some particularly opposing views so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."

