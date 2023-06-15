Gavin Rossdale Says He and Gwen Stefani Have 'Opposing Views' as Parents: 'Really Different People'

Rossdale notes there "isn't much similarity" in the way he and ex Stefani bring up their three kids, which can offer an "incredible perspective"

Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on June 15, 2023
Gavin Rossdale is giving a glimpse into how co-parenting works with ex Gwen Stefani.

Appearing on Thursday's episode of the podcast Not So Hollywood, the Bush frontman, 57, chatted with host Adrianna Costa about how he and Stefani are each raising their three sons with differing views, which Rossdale believes offers their boys an "incredible perspective."

Asked how Rossdale and Stefani make co-parenting work for their three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, the singer explained that the two don't exactly co-parent, they "just parent."

"I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent. And I think we just parent," he began.

"We're really different people ... I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process," he continued.

"Because that's what's important is to give them a wide view of things and we definitely have some particularly opposing views so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."

Stefani's second husband, Blake Shelton, whom she married in 2021, is also helping raise their three boys.

Shelton spoke about being a stepfather that year, saying, "I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious."

In addition to his three sons with Stefani, Rossdale is also father to an adult daughter, Daisy Lowe.

