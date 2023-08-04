Gavin Newsom is an American businessman and Democratic politician currently serving as the 40th governor of California. Newsom got his start in politics as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 1997 until 2004, when he was sworn in as mayor. Prior to his election as governor, Newsom was California’s lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2019.
