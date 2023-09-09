Gatorade to Release Unflavored Water in Early 2024 — with Bottles Made of 100 Percent Recycled Plastic

Gatorade is unveiling an upcoming drink option.

Earlier this week, the beverage company announced that it will be releasing an unflavored water product, set to be known as "Gatorade Water," in early 2024.

Described as being "electrolyte infused for a refreshing and crisp taste," Gatorade Water will be "purified with a seven-step, enhanced filtration process," and will "contain 65mg to 90mg of sodium (electrolytes) per bottle, with zero calories, carbohydrates, or protein," per the company.

Gatorade said its upcoming product will be "competitively priced" and available in various sizes, plus its bottles will be made from 100 percent recycled plastic.

Gatorade Water. Gatorade

“The Gatorade Portfolio continues to play in a league above our competitors by providing athletes with the most complete portfolio of performance and wellness solutions on the market,” Mike Del Pozzo, the president and general manager of the Gatorade Portfolio, said in a statement.

“Gatorade Water will bring the trust and credibility of the Gatorade bolt to the water aisle, adding unflavored alkaline water as yet another solution for active people," he continued.

Emily Boido, the senior director of marketing at Gatorade, meanwhile, added in her own statement, "Today’s athletes and active people are looking for solutions not only in the heat of performance, but also throughout their full day. Gatorade Water is a direct result of this consumer need."

She continued, "With the launch of Gatorade Water, we’re bringing active people an unflavored

alkaline water option that is electrolyte-infused for a refreshing and crisp taste and is from a brand they trust.”

