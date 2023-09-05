Gary Busey Being Investigated for Alleged Involvement in Hit-and-Run Accident

Gary Busey is being investigated for an alleged hit-and-run, according to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.

A spokesperson at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the station's traffic detectives were investigating Busey's alleged involvement in the incident.

The Lethal Weapon actor, 79, reportedly backed his car into another vehicle while exiting a shopping center along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Wednesday, an unidentified woman claimed to TMZ.

On Tuesday, TMZ published footage featuring an unidentified woman filming her pursuit of Busey, accusing him of hitting her car and requesting his insurance information. Busey reportedly pulled out of a shopping center and struck the woman's bumper. Instead of pulling over, the woman claimed to TMZ that Busey left the scene.

“Sir, you hit my car, I need your information!” the woman behind the camera can be heard yelling in the video. Panning down to show the damage to the front of Busey’s reported vehicle, she adds, “You have scuffs all over your car.”

Gary Busey. Karwai Tang / Wire Image / Getty Images

Busey appears to reply, “I’m private,” and mentions having insurance. He can then be seen getting into his vehicle and driving away.

Several photos of a car's scuffed back bumper, allegedly belonging to the woman accusing Busey of a hit-and-run, were also shared with TMZ.

A representative for Busey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In 1988, the Oscar-nominated star of 1978’s The Buddy Holly Story was involved in another, more dangerous road accident. After flying over the windshield of his motorcycle and landing on his head, he underwent emergency neurosurgery followed by months of recovery.

In a 1989 PEOPLE interview, he claimed the Grim Reaper visited him after the near-death experience.

"I was sitting in bed when I looked up and saw the Grim Reaper standing in the corner," Busey said at the time. "He was 7 feet tall with a brown robe. He pointed at me and said, 'Relax, it's not your time to go. You have been given gifts. These gifts are ready to be received by mankind. So get on your feet and improve.' Then he laughed, spun his scythe, and left.”

Busey also starred in such hit films as Point Break and Under Siege, and in 2018 wrote the tell-all memoir Buseyisms: Gary Busey's Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth.

In 2022, Busey was charged with four counts of sexual contact and harassment after appearing at a New Jersey horror convention. He denied the allegations at the time, telling TMZ, "Nothing happened. It's all false."