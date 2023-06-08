Garth Brooks Says He Wants to Revive Rock Alter Ego Chris Gaines for the First Time in Over 20 Years

"I want to do it simply for people who love the Gaines project,” said Brooks, who notched his highest-charting Hot 100 hit as Gaines with 1999's "Lost in You"

By
Published on June 8, 2023 03:20 PM
Garth Brook and his alt ego
Garth Brooks and Chris Gaines. Photo:

Theo Wargo/Getty; SGranitz/WireImage

Get ready to get "Lost in You" again.

In an interview at Billboard Country Live in Nashville on Wednesday, Garth Brooks revealed he's itching to revive his rock alter ego Chris Gaines — more than 20 years after releasing an album under the persona in 1999.

“The Gaines project was a lot of time put in — because it’s not natural, you’re acting on a record — but I want to do it simply for people who love the Gaines project,” the country icon, 61, said at the event while talking about his upcoming projects, according to Billboard.

"And selfishly, I love the Chris Gaines record, so I want to do it for me. It challenged me as a vocalist," added Brooks. "So I don’t know when we’re going to get to it, but it’s on the list."

Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks.

Trevor George

A decade after his debut in 1989, Brooks created the character of Chris Gaines, a fictional, dark-haired Australian rock star, and embodied him for the 1999 album Garth Brooks...in the Life of Chris Gaines. A song from the project, "Lost in You," became Brooks' first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 5.

Originally meant to be released alongside a film about the character's backstory that was never made, the record was structured as a greatest hits project comprised of songs from Gaines' five (nonexistent) previous albums. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and went on to become certified two-times platinum by the RIAA for over two million copies sold.

Throughout the album's promotional cycle, Brooks played Gaines for a mockumentary-style episode of VH1's Behind the Music. He also hosted Saturday Night Live as himself, but performed as the episode's musical guest dressed as Gaines.

Elsewhere in the Billboard Q&A, as reported by Taste of Country, Brooks said he'd like to make and release the five fictional Gaines albums. "The five albums have to come out," he said, joking about the amount of work he'll have to put in. "I don't know if it's because I'm 114 years old, but now everything takes three hours more than it took time to do before."

The "Friends in Low Places" singer also revealed he's working on a new duets album with wife Trisha Yearwood as well as another duets album with multiple artists, per Billboard.

Related Articles
Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023
Chris Stapleton Postpones Outdoor New York Concert Due to Poor Air Quality Caused by Canada Wildfires
Lainey Wilson Reveals She's Been Dating Boyfriend Devlin "Duck" Hodges for Over Two Years
Lainey Wilson Reveals She's Been Dating Devlin 'Duck' Hodges for 2.5 Years: 'He's Been Around a While'
Riley King and Carly Pearce attend the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023
Carly Pearce and Riley King Break Up After 2 Years: 'We Just Simply Were Not Right for Each Other' (Exclusive)
Maren Morris Says Current Anti-Drag Legislation Is 'Meant to Eradicate the Existence of Trans People'
Maren Morris Says Current Anti-Drag Legislation Is 'Meant to Eradicate the Existence of Trans People'
Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney on Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors: I Won't 'Hint at Who My Songs Are About Again' (Exclusive)
John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band at Great American Ball Park on June 2, 2023
Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins on Taking ALS Diagnosis 'Day by Day' and Inspiring Others (Exclusive)
Morgan Wallen attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Morgan Wallen Says He's Cleared to Sing Again After Weeks-Long Vocal Rest: 'We Back'
Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisley and More to Perform at SpotifyHouse at CMA Fest
Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisley and More to Perform at Spotify House During CMA Fest
CMA FEST 2023 Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Elle King
Elle King, Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson to Host CMA Fest 2023
Tish Cyrus Shares Photos from Engagement to Dominic Purcell
Tish Cyrus Shares Photos from Dominic Purcell Engagement as She Says He Makes Her Feel 'Like a Teenager'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Go on Cute Vacation
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Sweet Photos from Her Caribbean Vacation with Chase Stokes: 'What a Trip'
austin burke promo pics credit Raul Esparza
Austin Burke Debuts Song About His Baby on the Way: 'Both Scary and Beautiful' (Exclusive)
LAWSON BATES and Tiffany (Espensen) Bates
Lawson Bates Took His Wedding Serenade to Wife Tiffany and Made It His Next Single (Exclusive)
karissa ella promo shots https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204607299387502 credit Dani Venen
Why Karissa Ella Wrote 'White Dress Worthy' with Her Mom: 'She Knows What Love Is' (Exclusive)
Billy Ray Cyrus Says He's 'So Proud' of Fiancee Firerose as She Celebrates 7 Years of Sobriety
Billy Ray Cyrus Is 'So Proud' of Fiancée Firerose as She Celebrates 7 Years of Sobriety
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan Says He and Girlfriend Deb Peifer Have Broken Up: 'Things Are Mutual Between Us'