Sometimes a name isn't everything!

Earlier this week, Garth Brooks revealed that he "declined" his wife Trisha Yearwood's offer to officially change her last name to "Brooks" last year during a press conference where he announced a new station on his SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn Radio.

"She was sweet enough for our anniversary last year to have the documents where her official last name was Brooks," the country singer said, per Taste of Country. "I declined it."

Last December marked the pair's 17th wedding anniversary, but as Brooks explained, he didn't necessarily want her to drop the name for him.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. Paul Morigi/Getty

"Jack Yearwood had two daughters: That Yearwood name is Trisha. I’d be fine changing my name to Yearwood," he said, according to the outlet. "Tradition doesn’t count here. What counts is when you have two celebrities, don’t have one swallow the other."



Also at the event, Brooks reportedly said he hoped to create a women-centric station that could see some involvement from Yearwood, called "BABE." "It’s the bad a-- b----es of entertainment," he said. "I’d love to see her heavily involved in that channel."



Brooks may not be seeing his wife take his last name, but he's apparently considering dropping his own name yet again — after teasing the return of his rock alter ego Chris Gaines.

In an interview at Billboard Country Live during CMA Fest in Nashville on Wednesday, Brooks revealed he's itching to revive Gaines now 20 years after releasing an album under the persona in 1999.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

“The Gaines project was a lot of time put in — because it’s not natural, you’re acting on a record — but I want to do it simply for people who love the Gaines project,” the country icon said at the event while talking about his upcoming projects, per Billboard.

"And selfishly, I love the Chris Gaines record, so I want to do it for me. It challenged me as a vocalist," added Brooks. "So I don’t know when we’re going to get to it, but it’s on the list."

Brooks created the character of Chris Gaines in 1999 as a fictional, dark-haired Australian rock star for the album Garth Brooks...in the Life of Chris Gaines. A track off the project, "Lost in You," became Brooks' first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 5. The album was structured as a greatest hits project comprised of songs from Gaines' previous albums — of which there were none. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

In the Billboard Q&A, as reported by Taste of Country, Brooks admitted he'd like to eventually make the five fictional Gaines albums. "The five albums have to come out," he said. "I don't know if it's because I'm 114 years old, but now everything takes three hours more than it took time to do before."