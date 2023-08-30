Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Give Robin Roberts Marital Advice Before Wedding: 'Marry Your Best Friend’

In a hilarious 'Good Morning America' segment on Wednesday, the country singers shared their best marital advice with Roberts ahead of her wedding

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 30, 2023 01:03PM EDT
Garth Brooks and Wife Trisha Yearwood Give Robin Roberts Sweet Advice Ahead of Marriage
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood offered Robin Roberts some hilarious advice on marriage in a 'GMA' segment aired Wednesday. Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty 

Robin Roberts is getting ready to say "I do" to Amber Laign, but before the nuptials are official, her famous friends are offering up their secrets to a successful marriage.

In a video shared on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Garth Brooks and his wife of more than 17 years, Trisha Yearwood, surprised Roberts, 62, with some hilarious advice for a long, happy partnership.

“We are so happy that you’re getting married, congratulations,” Yearwood, 58, said as she kicked off the video alongside her husband. “And we’ve been asked to tell you what we think the secret of a happy marriage is, because we’ve been at it for almost 18 years.”

After a few seconds of silence, she asked Brooks, 61, if he's going to chime in with his advice. “Are you gonna go?” Yearwood asks, to which her husband replied, “I thought you were.” 

A series of short clips followed of the couple's failed attempts to offer Roberts and Laign advice.

“This is where you’re supposed to say…” Brooks started in one clip, which was cut off.

In the next, he added, “Hey Amber, hey Robin. Garth and Tricia here,” to which Yearwood sarcastically replied, “He speaks for me.”

Brooks then joked that for a marriage to work, one of the spouses has to be “f---ing miserable.”

Robin Roberts flashes a large ring as she heads to the set of Good Morning America in New York City

TheImageDirect.com

“That’s right,” Yearwood agreed before the two broke out in laughter. “And I am not happy.”

The “Friends in Low Places” singer then attempted to share a real piece of advice for Roberts. “Never go to bed mad at each other,” he said, which made his wife roll her eyes. 

“What, did you Google that?” she retorted.

Before finally delivering some heartfelt advice for Roberts and her soon-to-be wife, the couple fell into a fit of laughter as Brooks wondered, “Why are they asking us?” and his wife replied, “I have no idea!”

In a sweet moment that concluded the minute-long message, the couple — who were longtime friends and collaborators before their relationship turned romantic in 2002 — offered their one real piece of advice, which they called the true secret to a “happy marriage.”

Garth Brooks and Wife Trisha Yearwood Give Robin Roberts Sweet Advice Ahead of Marriage
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood shared a hilarious video with 'GMA' as they attempted to offer Robin Roberts insight on marriage.

Good Morning America/Twitter

“Marry your best friend,” Brooks and Yearwood said together as they held onto each other and congratulated Roberts on her upcoming nuptials. 

The GMA host praised the video as “very, very sweet” as she shared that Wednesday’s show would be her last before she and Laign said “I do.”

Roberts’ wedding to Laign is a long time coming. The pair met on a blind date in 2005, but it wasn’t until 2012 that the broadcast host publicly acknowledged her her romance with Laign. 

Celebrating her recovery from a life-saving bone marrow transplant she underwent that year to treat myelodysplastic syndrome, Roberts thanked her "longtime girlfriend Amber” in a year-end Facebook post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In January, Roberts revealed that she and Laign were planning to wed in 2023.

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet … I'm saying 'yes' to marriage," Roberts said in a GMA segment with motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein. "We're getting married this year."

Related Articles
Sara Blakely, Spanx founder and business icon, attends an event hosted by Jane Fonda & Friends to launch an initiative for her Georgia-based charity to impact 300,000 youth on October 28, 2021
Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Was a Bridesmaid 13 Times Before Her Own Wedding: 'Building My Empires'
A couple poses for a wedding photo shoot on the Bund promenade along the Huangpu River during sunrise in Shanghai on September 7, 2022.
China Is Offering Couples a Cash Incentive to Get Married Before They Turn 25
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough’s Groomsmen Included Sister Julianne’s Ex-Husband Brooks Laich and Mark Ballas: See the Pic!
bachelorette serena pitt travel line
Serena Pitt Launches Line of Travel Accessories Ahead of Wedding to Joe Amabile: ‘Felt Like the Perfect Fit’
Jennifer Williams VH1 'Basketball Wives' TV show season 10 premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 16 May 2022
'Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Christian Gold — See Her Ring!
Kelly Ripa attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Why Kelly Ripa Didn’t Have a Bachelorette Party Before Mark Consuelos Wedding
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert WEDDING, Aug 26, 2003. Nina dobrev shawn white
See All the Celebrities Who Attended Derek Hough’s Northern California Wedding to Hayley Erbert (Exclusive)
Amber Laign and Robin Roberts attend the "Selma" and the Legends Who Paved the Way gala at Bacara Resort on December 6, 2014 in Goleta, California.
Two Weeks to Go! Robin Roberts and Fiancée Amber Laign Tease Upcoming Wedding
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Julianne Hough Comments on Photos of Brother Derek Hough's Wedding: 'Most Breathtaking Weekend'
Hannah Brown engagement
'The Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Is Engaged to Adam Woolard — See Photos from the Romantic Proposal! (Exclusive)
Who Is Tish Cyrus's FiancÃ©? All About 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell
Inside Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell’s 'Magical' Malibu Wedding
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Inside Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's California Wedding: See All the Emotional Moments (Exclusive Photos)
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Newlyweds Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Seen for the First Time Since Star-Studded Wedding (Exclusive Photos)
Hailey Bieberâs Wedding Stylist Maeve Reilly Shares Her Advice for a 'Timeless' Bridal Look
Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Stylist Maeve Reilly Shares Her Advice for a 'Timeless' Bridal Look (Exclusive)
Ty Herndon
Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Scenic Tennessee Farm Wedding: All the Details! (Exclusive)
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding
Derek Hough Marries Hayley Erbert in 'Regal' Redwood Forest Wedding with 'Epic Barn Dance Party' (Exclusive)