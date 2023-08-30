Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Give Robin Roberts Marital Advice Before Wedding: 'Marry Your Best Friend’

Robin Roberts is getting ready to say "I do" to Amber Laign, but before the nuptials are official, her famous friends are offering up their secrets to a successful marriage.

In a video shared on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Garth Brooks and his wife of more than 17 years, Trisha Yearwood, surprised Roberts, 62, with some hilarious advice for a long, happy partnership.

“We are so happy that you’re getting married, congratulations,” Yearwood, 58, said as she kicked off the video alongside her husband. “And we’ve been asked to tell you what we think the secret of a happy marriage is, because we’ve been at it for almost 18 years.”

After a few seconds of silence, she asked Brooks, 61, if he's going to chime in with his advice. “Are you gonna go?” Yearwood asks, to which her husband replied, “I thought you were.”

A series of short clips followed of the couple's failed attempts to offer Roberts and Laign advice.

“This is where you’re supposed to say…” Brooks started in one clip, which was cut off.

In the next, he added, “Hey Amber, hey Robin. Garth and Tricia here,” to which Yearwood sarcastically replied, “He speaks for me.”

Brooks then joked that for a marriage to work, one of the spouses has to be “f---ing miserable.”

“That’s right,” Yearwood agreed before the two broke out in laughter. “And I am not happy.”

The “Friends in Low Places” singer then attempted to share a real piece of advice for Roberts. “Never go to bed mad at each other,” he said, which made his wife roll her eyes.

“What, did you Google that?” she retorted.

Before finally delivering some heartfelt advice for Roberts and her soon-to-be wife, the couple fell into a fit of laughter as Brooks wondered, “Why are they asking us?” and his wife replied, “I have no idea!”

In a sweet moment that concluded the minute-long message, the couple — who were longtime friends and collaborators before their relationship turned romantic in 2002 — offered their one real piece of advice, which they called the true secret to a “happy marriage.”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood shared a hilarious video with 'GMA' as they attempted to offer Robin Roberts insight on marriage. Good Morning America/Twitter

“Marry your best friend,” Brooks and Yearwood said together as they held onto each other and congratulated Roberts on her upcoming nuptials.

The GMA host praised the video as “very, very sweet” as she shared that Wednesday’s show would be her last before she and Laign said “I do.”



Roberts’ wedding to Laign is a long time coming. The pair met on a blind date in 2005, but it wasn’t until 2012 that the broadcast host publicly acknowledged her her romance with Laign.

Celebrating her recovery from a life-saving bone marrow transplant she underwent that year to treat myelodysplastic syndrome, Roberts thanked her "longtime girlfriend Amber” in a year-end Facebook post.

In January, Roberts revealed that she and Laign were planning to wed in 2023.

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet … I'm saying 'yes' to marriage," Roberts said in a GMA segment with motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein. "We're getting married this year."

