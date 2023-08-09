Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Thriving' at 56 After Becoming 'More Self-Conscious' About Her Health (Exclusive)

Garcelle Beauvais is feeling better than ever in her 50s.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, recently spoke to PEOPLE about how much she’s thriving after focusing on her health and overall wellbeing.

“It's so funny because when I started in this business, everybody told me that once you're 40, you'll never work again,” she tells PEOPLE. “But I do feel like I'm thriving in my fifties, not only because I am staying ahead of my health as much as I can, but also I’m more self-conscious and I’m more active.”

“You know, I said this summer I'm going to be outside,” Beauvais says with a laugh. “For the first time — I think maybe because my kids are getting older — I really am putting myself first in terms of taking care of me because I can't fill somebody else's cup if my cup is not full, right? That's really important.”

Garcelle Beauvais. Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

That’s why the actress has partnered with GSK’s THRIVE@50+ campaign, which is designed to encourage people over 50 to be proactive about their health, including the risk for shingles.

“THRIVE@50+ is really about encouraging people in their fifties to continue to thrive, to continue to do the things that we're doing,” Beauvais explains. “But we're empowering people to get ahead of their health and ask questions about your vaccination with shingles, talking to your pharmacist.”

“In my fifties I'm doing things that I never thought I would be doing and I'm happier,” she continues. “So it's really important that I stay healthy because otherwise I won't be able to do any of these things.”

After recently learning about shingles — which is most common in people over age 50 — Beauvais admits that she’s made sure her core group of girlfriends, who she calls her “front row,” stay on top of their health too.

“No matter what we're doing, how busy we are, we know that those are the people that will always have your back,” she says. “You really need your village, your front row, your friends.”

“So we all check in on each other. Have you gotten that done? Have you gotten this done? Are you talking to your pharmacist? I think all those things are important,” she adds. “If we can all commiserate or cheer one another on or be supportive, I think we all win. We're stronger together.”

Garcelle Beauvais. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Beauvais says that nowadays, prioritizing her health means she’s simply being more conscious and more proactive — going to routine doctor’s visits and making sure she has pre-planned questions about her health and improvements she can make.

As a mother of three sons — Oliver, 32, and twins Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, 15— the reality star teases that she knows her health is on point when she’s able to keep up with them and “annoy them a little longer.”

“I feel the most healthy when I'm able to do all the things that I wanna do and there's no aches,” Beauvais tells PEOPLE. “I wake up in the morning and I'm feeling good. I either go for a walk or take the boys to school and then meet up with a friend and do something.”

“It's when I feel like I'm in my twenties again,” she says with a laugh. “When I feel energetic and feel like the world is my oyster.”

