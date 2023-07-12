Garcelle Beauvais Says Kyle Richards is ‘Hanging in There’ After Separation From Mauricio Umansky

Garcelle Beauvais says Kyle Richards is “hanging in there” amid her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

On Tuesday, Beauvais, 56, revealed that she checked in with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar, 54, following the news — which was confirmed by PEOPLE earlier this month — that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage.

“I just texted her and said, ‘[Are you] OK?’ ” actress Beauvais told Page Six. “And she replied — I didn’t expect a reply for days — but she just said she’s hanging in there.”

Beauvais has starred opposite OG housewife Richards on the RHOBH since she joined the Bravo series in season 10. And it seems like fans will get to see some elements of Richards and Umansky’s separation play out on screen when the show returns.



Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky married in 1996. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

On Monday, PEOPLE learned that cameras have picked up again — despite the fact filming for season 13 had concluded prior to the news of the couple's separation.

Andy Cohen also teased that the pair’s relationship would be featured on the upcoming 13th season on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

“Um, what am I gonna say to this?” he said when asked by a listener if filming would resume in light of the news. “I wanna say that this will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape or form, that’s all I’ll say.”

Garcelle Beauvais said she checked in with RHOBH costar Kyle Richards following the news. David Livingston/Getty Images

On July 3, PEOPLE confirmed that Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills star — who married in 1996 — had separated. A source close to the pair told PEOPLE, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

The same day the news broke, Richards and Umansky, 53, both shared a joint statement on the situation on their social media accounts.

Some elements of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy's separation will play out in season 13 of the RHOBH. Tommy Garcia/Bravo

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," Richards shared on her Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

The same statement, which Umansky also shared on his Instagram, continued: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple tied the knot in January 1996. They share three daughters together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards is also mom to daughter Farrah Brittany, 34, with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Alexia and Farrah both star on Netflix hit Buying Beverly Hills with Mauricio, while a source close to the show recently told PEOPLE that Kyle has also filmed for the upcoming second season of the series.

