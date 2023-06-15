Entertainment Music Gangsta Boo Died of an Accidental Overdose of Cocaine, Fentanyl and Alcohol: Report The rapper was found dead in a Memphis home on New Year's Day By Daniela Avila Daniela Avila Instagram Twitter Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 15, 2023 02:45PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Gangsta Boo. Photo: Chris McKay/Getty An autopsy report for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo reportedly revealed that she died of an accidental overdose. The 43-year-old rapper — who died on New Year's Day at a home in Memphis — over.dosed on fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to an autopsy report obtained by Fox 13 and NBC's Action News 5 Boo, née Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, posted a video on Instagram less than one day before she died about what she'd accomplished in 2022, writing: "Some of the things that I did in 2022! So fun and productive, climbed out my shell alot!! 2023 go be 23'n! #JORDAN #BOOPRINT #recap Happy New 2023 everyone!" The "Stay Fly" performer, who grew up in the Whitehaven section of Memphis, began rapping at age 14, turning her poems into lyrics with a keyboard her father had given her. Gangsta Boo. Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Gangsta Boo, Three 6 Mafia Rapper, Dead at 43 At 15, Boo joined the pioneering local hip-hop collective Three 6 Mafia as one of the group's sole female members. "I'm from a middle-class family that kind of moved to the hood after my parents divorced, so I had the best of both worlds," Boo told i-D magazine in 2014. The group put out a variety of albums throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. The Memphis rap group earned an Oscar for Best Original Song for their heavy-duty "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp" from the film Hustle & Flow. Boo had a highly successful solo career beyond her work with Three 6 Mafia and a spin-off group called Da Mafia 6ix. Her debut solo record, Enquiring Minds, hit No. 15 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart and her second solo album reached No. 8 on the same chart. She also guest-appeared on tracks with artists like Gucci Mane, Eminem, OutKast, Lil Wayne and more. In a December Billboard interview, Boo revealed that she was working on a new project called The BooPrint that she planned to release this year. In the interview, she spoke up about her legacy in the male-dominated hip-hop scene, saying she "walked so a lot of people could run." She told the magazine, "I have to admit, respectfully and humbly, that I am the blueprint. I hear my cadence in a lot of men and female rappers. … My sound is a Memphis sound."