An autopsy report for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo reportedly revealed that she died of an accidental overdose.

The 43-year-old rapper — who died on New Year's Day at a home in Memphis — over.dosed on fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to an autopsy report obtained by Fox 13 and NBC's Action News 5

Boo, née Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, posted a video on Instagram less than one day before she died about what she'd accomplished in 2022, writing: "Some of the things that I did in 2022! So fun and productive, climbed out my shell alot!! 2023 go be 23'n! #JORDAN #BOOPRINT #recap Happy New 2023 everyone!"

The "Stay Fly" performer, who grew up in the Whitehaven section of Memphis, began rapping at age 14, turning her poems into lyrics with a keyboard her father had given her.

Gangsta Boo. Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

At 15, Boo joined the pioneering local hip-hop collective Three 6 Mafia as one of the group's sole female members. "I'm from a middle-class family that kind of moved to the hood after my parents divorced, so I had the best of both worlds," Boo told i-D magazine in 2014.

The group put out a variety of albums throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. The Memphis rap group earned an Oscar for Best Original Song for their heavy-duty "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp" from the film Hustle & Flow.

Boo had a highly successful solo career beyond her work with Three 6 Mafia and a spin-off group called Da Mafia 6ix. Her debut solo record, Enquiring Minds, hit No. 15 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart and her second solo album reached No. 8 on the same chart.

She also guest-appeared on tracks with artists like Gucci Mane, Eminem, OutKast, Lil Wayne and more.

In a December Billboard interview, Boo revealed that she was working on a new project called The BooPrint that she planned to release this year. In the interview, she spoke up about her legacy in the male-dominated hip-hop scene, saying she "walked so a lot of people could run."

She told the magazine, "I have to admit, respectfully and humbly, that I am the blueprint. I hear my cadence in a lot of men and female rappers. … My sound is a Memphis sound."