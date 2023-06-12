Popular Gaming YouTuber Dream Deletes Face Reveal Video: 'I Regretted the Attention and Hate'

Months after revealing his face to viewers following years of making popular gaming videos anonymously on YouTube, Dream has deleted his face reveal video.

On Friday, the 23-year-old content creator uploaded a new video titled "Bye, from Dream," in which he explained to his more than 31 million subscribers that he's going back behind his iconic smiley face mask.

"I deleted my face reveal, and this is why," he wrote in the video's caption. "After face revealing and removing my mask, I regretted the attention and hate, and am walking it back."

Additionally, the creator vowed to delete all photos of himself online and revealed that he had commissioned a company to create a new mask that would allow him "to be Dream all of the time."

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart to those that supported me," the streamer added. "I appreciate you all more than you could ever know, and I will be working on my face while I’m masked again."

In the roughly four-minute-long video, which begins with Dream — known for his Minecraft videos — scrolling through some of the negative comments he's received.

"I will also be wearing my mask everywhere from now on," Dream said at the conclusion of the video, which showed the creator in a McDonald's drive-thru wearing his new mask. "Yes, even in public. Yes, I'm seriously putting the mask back on."

Sine posting the video, the steramer has gotten a number of supportive comments from viewers.

"You were really brave for doing your face reveal and know that even though you are hiding your face again you are still a good person," read one commenter, while another added, "With a mask or without a mask, you will remain a legend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dream's infamous face reveal video clocked more than 21.9 million views and 2.5 million likes on YouTube in less 24 hours after it was posted on the platform in October 2022. The footage showed him holding up a smiley face mask before lowering it down to reveal his face.

"My name is Clay; maybe you've heard of me, maybe not," he said in the video. "Maybe you clicked on this video out of pure curiosity, and you don't care who I am. But now you've seen my face."

Dream shared at the time that he wanted to use the opportunity to reveal his face so he could explore new ways of making content — and because he simply wanted to meet the friends he had made online in person.

"My goal was to just start doing things," he added. "Get out. Meet creators. Say hi to my friends, finally. Just get out in the world, be an actual creator. Be a person."

In an interview with BuzzFeed News after posting the video, the creator addressed some of the negative comments he had received. “There’s gonna be bad people, people that are going to be mean, so I didn’t take it to heart,” he told the outlet. “I expected stuff like that."

The creator, who won the Gaming Award at the 2021 and 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards, is scheduled to appear at VidCon later this month, according to NBC News.