'Game of Thrones' Actor Darren Kent Dead at 39 After Long-Term Health Struggles: 'An Amazing Human Being'

Kent also appeared in 'EastEnders' and 'Snow White and the Huntsman'

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 06:15PM EDT
Darren Kent attends the Raindance Film Festival's Special Soiree at The May Fair Hotel
Actor Darren Kent, who appeared in 'Game of Thrones,' has died at age 39. Photo:

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty 

Actor Darren Kent, who appeared in Game of Thrones, has died after experiencing long-term health struggles. He was 39.

His talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, confirmed his death in a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side," the statement read. "Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend."

Samantha Dodd, of the Carey Dodd Associates, confirmed to CNN that Kent was 39 at the time of his death. Dodd did not provide a cause of death.

While best known for playing a goatherder from Slavers Bay in an episode of the hit HBO drama series Game of Thrones, the Essex, England-born actor also appeared in the long-running British TV series EastEnders and in the 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman. His other credits include Marshal's Law, the BBC adaptation of Les Misérables, Bloody Cuts, Shameless and Community.

His first significant role was in the 2008 horror movie Mirrors. Most recently, he portrayed a reanimated corpse in the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which was released on March 31.

Kent won a best actor trophy at the 2012 Van D’or Independent Film Awards for his role in the short Sunny Boy. He also directed and produced several other short films including 2019's Rogue Trader and 2021's You Know Me, for which he earned a January Award.

'Game of Thrones' Actor Darren Kent Dead at 36 After Long-Term Health Struggles
Darren Hunt portrayed a goatherder from Slavers Bay in 'Game of Thrones.'.

HBO

Kent experienced several chronic health issues including arthritis, osteoporosis and a rare skin disorder. Sunny Boy saw him drawing inspiration from his personal experience, as he portrayed a boy with a rare skin condition that prevents him from being in the sun.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the BBC, Kent was a patron for Equal People Performing Arts, a nonprofit organization promoting inclusion in the performing arts. Fellow patron Lee Mead posted a tribute to his late friend on X, calling Kent "an amazing human being."

"Always giving of his time to people and always so positive. A fine actor too and he achieved so much as well. Such heartbreaking news," Mead added.

Director and screenwriter Jane Gull, who worked with Kent on 2023's Love Without Walls, which won a National Film Award, also paid tribute on X, sharing a series of photos of the late actor onscreen.

"What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years," she wrote. "Life won’t be the same without you. I will miss you so much."

Related Articles
Jesse Williams attends Variety Business Of Broadway Presented By City National Bank on October 17, 2022 in New York City
Jesse Williams Was 'Howling' at 'Grey's Anatomy' Reference on 'Only Murders in the Building'
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Nothing' Happened to Cause Jason Tartick Split but They Stopped Prioritizing Each Other
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"at Directors Guild Of America on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco's Partner Got Wise to Her 'Big Bang' Fame Only After His Family 'Kept Calling Her Penny'
Martin Short, Selena Gomez,
Selena Gomez Shares Toe-Tapping Tribute to Her 'Buddy' Steve Martin on His 78th Birthday
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Meri Brown on 'Letting Go' amid Facing 'Season of Change' After Split: 'This Is My Evolution'
"'OutDaughtered': Will Hazel Find Out She's 'Out of the Woods' at a Make-or-Break Doctor's Visit?
'OutDaughtered': Will Hazel Find Out She's 'Out of the Woods' at a Make-or-Break Doctor's Visit? (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Etienne Maurice attend The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
When Sheryl Lee Ralph Looks at Her Son — Who Nearly Died 10 Years Ago — She Knows 'What a Miracle Looks Like' (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora
'RHOA': Drew Sidora Called Now-Ex Ralph 'Embarrassing' as Marriage 'Spiraled' and He Vacated Their Bedroom
Joe Manganiello is seen for the first time since he and estranged wife Sofia Vergara announced they were divorcing - tightly clutching the couple's dog Bubbles
Joe Manganiello Spotted for First Time Since He and Sofía Vergara Announced Divorce
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv0ZzO0yMM-/?img_index=1 Headline: Shanna Moakler Announces The Death of Her Father After Losing Her Mother Earlier This Year
Shanna Moakler Reveals Her Dad Has Died 7 Months After Losing Her Mom: 'My World Will Never Be the Same'
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Opens Up About His Turbulent Teens Through 'Therapeutic' New Music
Captain Lee and Kate Chastain's portrait for Couch Talk Season 1
Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Share Piping-Hot Takes on Scandoval, 'Project Runway' and More (Exclusive)
Jesse-williams-tout
Jesse Williams Recalls His 'Hotness Monster' Role on 'Greek': 'It's Not A Comfort Zone' (Exclusive)
Bethany Joy Lenz
Bethany Joy Lenz Says Her 'One Tree Hill' Costars Tried to 'Rescue' Her from a Cult: 'I Was Very Stubborn'
90 Day: Amanda and Razvan
90 Day: Amanda and Razvan Spend 'Special' First Night Together — Then Fear 'We Don't Fit' After Blowout Fight
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Deems Flirty New Morgan Wade Video Three-Flame-Emoji Hot: 'So Good'