'Game of Thrones' Actor Darren Kent Dead at 39 After Long-Term Health Struggles: 'An Amazing Human Being'

Actor Darren Kent, who appeared in Game of Thrones, has died after experiencing long-term health struggles. He was 39.

His talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, confirmed his death in a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side," the statement read. "Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend."

Samantha Dodd, of the Carey Dodd Associates, confirmed to CNN that Kent was 39 at the time of his death. Dodd did not provide a cause of death.

While best known for playing a goatherder from Slavers Bay in an episode of the hit HBO drama series Game of Thrones, the Essex, England-born actor also appeared in the long-running British TV series EastEnders and in the 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman. His other credits include Marshal's Law, the BBC adaptation of Les Misérables, Bloody Cuts, Shameless and Community.

His first significant role was in the 2008 horror movie Mirrors. Most recently, he portrayed a reanimated corpse in the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which was released on March 31.

Kent won a best actor trophy at the 2012 Van D’or Independent Film Awards for his role in the short Sunny Boy. He also directed and produced several other short films including 2019's Rogue Trader and 2021's You Know Me, for which he earned a January Award.



Kent experienced several chronic health issues including arthritis, osteoporosis and a rare skin disorder. Sunny Boy saw him drawing inspiration from his personal experience, as he portrayed a boy with a rare skin condition that prevents him from being in the sun.

According to the BBC, Kent was a patron for Equal People Performing Arts, a nonprofit organization promoting inclusion in the performing arts. Fellow patron Lee Mead posted a tribute to his late friend on X, calling Kent "an amazing human being."



"Always giving of his time to people and always so positive. A fine actor too and he achieved so much as well. Such heartbreaking news," Mead added.



Director and screenwriter Jane Gull, who worked with Kent on 2023's Love Without Walls, which won a National Film Award, also paid tribute on X, sharing a series of photos of the late actor onscreen.

"What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years," she wrote. "Life won’t be the same without you. I will miss you so much."