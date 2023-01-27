The 39 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts for Your Favorite Friends — All Under $50

Galentine’s Day is a holiday that was accidentally created by Parks and Recreation to celebrate friendship and show gratitude for those who have your back all year long. If you’re looking for a few goodies for a gift swap, dinner party, or a gift basket catered to your ride-or-die, here are the 40 best Galentine's Day gifts to make your friends smile.

The days of February being an exclusively romantic month are long over, and with the rise of Bestiemoons in full force, we think it's a great time to show some love and appreciation to your best friends.

Glossier You Candle Glossier View On Glossier.com We’re crushing on this candle from Glossier’s You collection, and your best friend will, too. The internet-loved signature scent can now be dispersed throughout your home with its candle counterpart. The comforting aroma features a concoction of bright, floral, spicy, and warm notes. If we could concoct a scent that captures friendship, this would be it. Price at time of publish: $45

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks Amazon View On Amazon Bring the spa to your number one girl with these hyaluronic acid-infused eye masks from Grace & Stella. The pack comes with 24 sets of under-eye patches that work to depuff, soothe, and smooth the skin. We also love the ultimate feeling of glamour that these glossy and gold masks give off. Price at time of publish: $24.99

Fireside By Dearfoams New Castle Slide Slipper Dearfoams View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Your best friend will be extra comfy as they spend their days in these Dearfoams slippers. With an easy slide-on design, crossband silhouette, and super soft faux fur, they’ll never want to take these off. You can even wear them outdoors, courtesy of the supportive cushioned soles. Price at time of publish: $33.50

About Face Cherry Pick Lip Color Butter Ulta View On Ulta This new lip balm from Halsey’s beauty line is the definition of a multipurpose product. The cherry-infused balm provides the lips with a juicy plump and glossy pigment while simultaneously moisturizing them. We bet you'll catch yourself stealing this buttery lip oil hybrid from your best friend's purse. Just make sure to return it — or just go ahead and buy two. Price at time of publish: $15

PJ Place Heart Pajama Set PJ Place View On Pjplace.com Spending a night in with your girlfriends always calls for a cozy pair of pajamas, and this set from the PJ Place gives ultimate Galentine’s Day energy. PJ Place has not only partnered with some of our favorite celebs including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Tyler Cameron for their campaigns, but they also make some of the softest sleepwear. Designed with a breathable jersey fabric that will keep you extra comfortable, these affordable and size-inclusive sets are hard to beat. Price at time of publish $29.98

Apparis Ariel Faux Fur Fingerless Gloves Apparis View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Apparis.com These faux fur gloves from Apparis are the ultimate winter-chic accessory. The fingerless style is perfect for texting and the ultra-soft materials provide extra warmth and comfort. Pair it with a favorite puffer coat and a cozy pair of boots for an apres-ski vibe ideal for the cold months. Price at time of publish: $50 The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2023 to Keep You Toasty

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon View On Amazon Another rejuvenating self-care practice is using a gua sha and jade roller. This duo works to sculpt and relax the face, and it works wonders for an at-home spa day. Pair this with other self-care items for your favorite friend, like a hydrating face mask or moisturizer for a total spa moment. Price at time of publish: $16.99 The 15 Best Face Masks for Glowing Skin in 2023

Baublebar Velma Earrings Baublebar View On Baublebar.com BaubleBar jewelry is loved by some of our favorite celebrities including Jennifer Anniston and Blake Lively, and we think these heart-shaped hoops from the brand are the perfect earrings to gift your Galentine. The small earrings are great for everyday wear and come in both gold and silver. Price at time of publish: $34

Warmies Microwavable Scented Neck Wrap Macy's View On Macy's View On Warmies.com That’s right, the brand behind Oprah’s favorite stuffed animals and slippers also makes a weighted neck pillow. This Warmies Neck Wrap is infused with real french lavender for top-tier relaxation. It can also be thrown into the microwave or freezer for any degree of unwinding and relief. Price at time of publish: $29.99

Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager 4.8 Vegamour View On Sephora View On Vegamour.com Scalp massagers are one of the internet’s newest favorite beauty tools. The device helps stimulate circulation in the scalp and promotes healthy hair growth. It’s the perfect supplemental tool to get the most out of your favorite hair serum, shampoo, or hair mask, and if your best girl doesn't have one yet, this one from Vegamour is perfect for adding to their haircare regimen. Price at time of publish: $18

Emi Jay Sweetheart Claw Clip Emi Jay View On Emijay.com Emi Jay’s hair clips have been sported by some of our favorite celebrities including Harry Styles, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber. This trendy accessory allows you to easily throw your hair back while simultaneously adding a feminine flare to any hairstyle. We love the pastel floral motifs coupled with the small gold gems of this Sweetheart Clip style. Price at time of publish: $32

Dylan’s Candy Bar Bulk Bag Bundle Dylanâs Candy Bar View On Dylanscandybar.com This bundle from Dylan’s Candy Bar allows you to customize four different bags of treats for the sweet tooth in your life. Choose from Valentine’s Day-inspired gummies and heart-shaped chocolates to create the ideal gift set. Each bag in this bulk bundle is filled with 12.5 ounces of candy, and we love that you can mix and match all of the festive options. Price at time of publish: $32

Pat McGrath Lip Fetish Balm Divinyl Lip Shine Pat McGrath View On Cosmetify.com View On Patmcgrath.com View On Sephora For a full-glam moment, we’re always turning to Pat McGrath Labs, and what better way to do so than with this lavish lip shine? The collagen-infused lipstick-balm hybrid is not only hydrating, but will leave your lips with an alluring glow for all-day wear. We even love pairing it with a lip liner for the look of an extra plump pout. Price at time of publish: $38

Madhappy Journal Madhappy View On Madhappy.com For the intuitive friend that loves to write, manifest, or simply organize their life, Madhappy’s journal is calling their name. It's a combination of a journal, planner, and self-help guide, so you can give the gift of an escapable safe space where they can express thoughts and emotions through this proactive tool. Price at time of publish: $35

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Sephora We cannot get enough of this Tatcha lip mask, and you won't regret giving it to your friends (because who doesn't want buttery soft lips?). The glossiness (courtesy of its rose extract) and luxurious metal applicator of this product make for a lavish beauty present. It can be used during the day as hydrating shine or add a swipe during your nightly routine for an overnight mask. Price at time of publish: $29

Lost Pattern NYC Love Heart Silk Sleep Mask Wolf and Badger View On Wolfandbadger.com For your BFF who loves their beauty rest, this silky soft mask is sure to be a hit. The fabric is delicate and lightweight, so it won't irritate your skin or tug at your hair, ensuring your BFF gets a luxurious night's sleep. The handmade mask comes in both pink and red colorways with a tiny heart detailing at the bottom, making it totally in theme with Galentine's Day. Price at time of publish: $38

Urban Outfitters Vinyl Urban Outfitters View On Target View On Walmart View On Booksamillion.com You can’t go wrong with giving the gift of vinyl for your music-loving gal pal. Whether they have a record player, or just want to put their favorite album on display, we love this thoughtful gift as a nod to their top artist. And if their Spotify Wrapped looked like ours, we bet that top artist is Taylor Swift. Price at time of publish: $35

Baked By Melissa February Fix Cupcakes Baked By Melissa View On Bakedbymelissa.com Headed to or hosting a Galentine’s Day get-together? This 25-pack of love-inspired cupcakes from Baked by Melissa is the sweet treat you and your besties deserve. The mini cupcakes come in a variety of flavors including dark chocolate, marshmallow, dulce de leche, brookie, red velvet, and strawberry. Price at time of publish: $37

Petite Simone Small Black Shoulder Bag Amazon View On Amazon The Petite Simone shoulder bag from Amazon is a chic-yet-affordable accessory, and the sleek silhouette has the ability to elevate any outfit. The purse comes in various colors ranging from a goes-with-anything black to neon green, so you’re sure to find one that matches your friend's aesthetic. It also has ample room to fit your phone, wallet, go-to makeup, and everyday necessities. Price at time of publish: $36.99

Otherland Blue Jean Baby Candle Otherland View On Otherland.com You can never have too many candles, and we’re obsessed with this '90s-inspired Blue Jean Baby candle from Otherland. Burning this will fill any room with a clean aroma featuring notes of fresh linen and rich musk. The detailing and packaging are an ode to the '90s aesthetic and will add a gorgeous touch to any nightstand or table. Price at time of publish: $36

Necessaire The Body Mini Edit Necessaire View On Necessaire.com This self-care trio comes with all the essentials for your giftee. The set includes Necesairre’s best-selling Eucalyptus body wash, gel deodorant, and fragrance-free lotion to keep your BFF feeling refreshed. Price at time of publish: $30

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Quince View On Onequince.com For the lover of all things soft and cozy, we can’t keep our eyes off this cashmere crewneck sweater from Quince. The timeless staple can be paired with any type of outfit, is crafted from 100 percent Mongolian cashmere, and comes in 15 colorways. If you really want to lean into the holiday, opt for this cozy top in red or one of the two pink offerings. Price at time of publish: $50

Badu Gold Bead Bracelets Amazon View On Amazon Shopping for your jewelry-loving friend? This set of beaded bracelets is an Amazon shopper favorite and makes for the perfect stackable bling. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes — like rose gold and silver — so it is sure to suit almost anyone's taste. Price at time of publish: $16

Merit The Lip Duo Merit Beauty View On Meritbeauty.com This Lip Duo from Merit Beauty features the brand's best-selling tinted lip oil and their newest lightweight lipstick formula. The website even gives the option to mix and match eight different lipstick and lip oil hues, allowing you to create a unique and personalized combo. The products are formulated with vegan and hydrating ingredients, creating the glossiest natural finish for your lips. Price at time of publish: $44

Venus Et Fleur Le Mini Round Venus Et Fleur View On Venusetfleur.com For a flower that won’t wilt in a week, we’re turning to the Venus Et Fleur Le Mini Round. The brand is a pioneer of long-lasting roses and we love that this gift can double as a home decor accent. The single flower comes in 36 colorways, but we’re fans of the pink or red options to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit. Price at time of publish: $44

Kitsch Heatless Curling Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Mykitsch.com This Kitsch heatless curling set is an effortless alternative to high-end styling tools. The soft satin rod and scrunchies can be worn overnight to create gorgeous curls and save extra time in the morning. This tool prevents breakage and gives results that rival your typical curling irons and blow dryers. Price at time of publish: $13.58

Cotton On Active Drink Bottle 1L Cotton On View On Cottonon.com Your drink of choice will remain cool all day in this minimalist, one-liter water bottle from Cotton On. Plus, it comes in stainless steel, six sleek colors, and has a convenient flip-straw to inspire your you and your ride-or-die to stay hydrated. Price at time of publish: $34.99

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 4.2 Sephora View On Walmart View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Since its launch, Selena Gomez’s makeup brand has become a staple in our beauty routines, and the ultra-pigmented liquid blushes are a must-have. You can even create a mini gift basket by coupling this blush with a hydrating lip gloss, giving your recipient a brand-new cheek and lip combo. Price at time of publish: $23

Gisou Honey-Infused Hair Perfume Gisou View On Gisou.com Not only does this hair perfume from internet-loved brand Gisou impart a fresh scent to your scalp, but it also works double duty to simultaneously nourish, add shine, and tame frizz while refreshing the hair. This travel size bottle is perfect for a sweet scent on the go. Price at time of publish:$44

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Mini Perfume Set Sephora View On Sephora This luxurious set from Gucci features their iconic floral perfume in two different travel-friendly bottles. Just a spritz of Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia will supply a delicate and fresh floral scent with plenty of longevity for all-day wear. Price at time of publish: $36

Tarte Tartelette Spark Amazonian Clay Palette Tarte View On Tartecosmetics.com View On Ulta Tarte makes some of our favorite beauty products, and this glamorous yet affordable Tartelette Spark Amazonian Clay Palette makes the perfect gift. The six-shade product provides a variety of eyeshadow shades including warm and rosy hues in both mattes and shimmers for your beauty guru BFF. Price at time of publish: $25

Lake Poplin Boxer in Kisses Lake View On Lakepajamas.com Galentine’s Day is all about the girls, so gift this fun and flirty pair of boxers to a friend who won’t have to steal them from a man (because that may or may not end in tears). The breathable shorts are made from 100 percent lightweight cotton and make excellent pajama or lounge bottoms for watching your favorite unrealistic reality show. Price at time of publish: $48

Petit Moments Modern Rodeo Belt Revolve View On Revolve This chic belt will comfortably cinch the silhouette while simultaneously elevating any ensemble. It’s versatile enough to be looped through a favorite pair of jeans, or worn over a loose-fitting dress to accentuate the waist. The neutral colorway options and gold detailing make it a great accessory and gift for anyone. Price at time of publish: $45

Kendra Scott Mikki Huggie Earrings in Gold Kendra Scott View On Kendrascott.com A good pair of hoops is a timeless necessity that everyone needs to have in their jewelry box, and we love this pair of huggies from Kendra Scott. The earrings come in 14-karat gold and silver-plated options and are a great pick-me-up to elevate any friend's wardrobe (or mood). Price at time of publish: $50

Dionis Sea Treasures Lotion Set Amazon View On Amazon This lotion set from Dionis provides the skin with rich moisture and all-day hydration. Plus, its fruity and fresh scent is a major perk. You can throw the small size in your handbag and use the body lotion after the shower for skin that will have you smelling super sweet. Price at time of publish: $26.95

Le Creuset L'Amour Applique Coffee Mug View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Wayfair What better way to get into the Galentine’s Day spirit than with this heart-covered mug from Le Cruset? It comes in three love-themed colorways including pink, red, and white. And to show some extra love to your bestie, you can even fill it with their favorite candy or treats for a thoughtful two-in-one gift. Price at time of publish: $29.67

Plum Beauty Spa Facial Steamer 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart This device from Plum Beauty is an affordable facial steamer that makes it simple to amp up any nightly routine for the skincare lover in your life. This steamer opens the pores and leaves the skin feeling refreshed, making it the ultimate pick-me-up to add before any skincare products. Price at time of publish: $31.58

LAP COS Rejuvenating Variety Sheet Mask Set LAP COS View On Lapcosusa.com We love this face mask set from LAP COS, because who doesn’t deserve a good self-love moment? The rejuvenating variety pack features masks that are formulated with different key ingredients including collagen and aloe to help revitalize and soothe the skin, leaving the complexion looking extra refreshed. Price at time of publish: $17