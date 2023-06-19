Gal Gadot can spice up any trend.

Over the weekend, the stylish actress showed off her gorgeous take on the new vest trend.

Gadot, 38, shared a TikTok from Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event in São Paulo, Brazil, in which she sashayed down a path and rocked a killer two-piece cream pantsuit. The ensemble featured a cropped, beautifully tailored vest and matching wide-leg pants.

She paired the look with simple hoop earrings, oversized black sunglasses and cream sandals. The actress, in South America to talk up her new Netflix project Heart of Stone, kept her makeup au naturel with a berry pink lip.



On the same day, Gadot also shared another TikTok showing off her love of vests. In this video, the actress was seen getting ready and doing an interview in a black pinstripe two-piece vest suit.

The vest top, which was black pinstripe in the front and white pinstripe in the back, featured a plunging neckline and halter strap. She wore the vest with matching wide-leg slacks and black loafers.

Netflix debuted the trailer for Heart of Stone live on Saturday as part of its Tudum event.

In the trailer, Gadot plays Rachel Stone opposite costars Jamie Dornan (as Parker) and Alia Bhatt (as Keya Dhawan). Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready also star in the film.

According to a synopsis, Gadot's character "appears to be an inexperienced tech on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker. What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats."

Rachel — described as a "phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one" — sees her "two lives collide" when a "routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya."

During a virtual fan event in September, Gadot said that Heart of Stone is "extremely epic," adding, "It's a super-grounded, raw action-thriller. ... We really wanted to make sure we kept it realistic so people can feel the pain."

Despite that intensity, her costar Bhatt shared that Gadot was "lovely, very hardworking and a thorough professional. She is such a big star, but she is also very sweet and kind. The whole team was lovely. We shot the whole film in just two months. For me, it was like a bullet speed record."

