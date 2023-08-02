Gal Gadot Says She's Still Developing 'Wonder Woman 3' Three Years After Sequel

The actress said the role is "dear to my heart"

Updated on August 2, 2023 01:09PM EDT
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Gal Gadot might still have more Wonder Woman action on the way.

The Heart of Stone actress, 38, told Comicbook.com that she is under the impression that she will be collaborating on another Wonder Woman project with DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart," she said in the interview, conducted in June prior to the ongoing actors' strike. "From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

In December, multiple outlets reported that a Wonder Woman 3 script by director Patty Jenkins was rejected, putting the project's future in question. Gunn said on social media that "some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not."

Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall
Gal Gadot.

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Jenkins later broke her silence on the reports, clarifying that she "never walked away" from the project and she was "open to considering anything asked of me."

She added at the time, "I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on [a] negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

In December, Gadot marked nine years since she was officially announced as the DC superhero, first appearing in Batman v. Superman, which came out in 2016. She played the role in two standalone Wonder Woman movies in 2017 and 2020, plus 2017's Justice League.

Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot
Director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot. Clay Enos/ Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," she wrote at the time. "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world."

"I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you," added Gadot.

Heart of Stone is on Netflix Aug. 11.

