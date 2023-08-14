Gal Gadot Practiced 'Snow White' Song for a Month Before Audition: 'They Needed to Make Sure I Can Sing'

The actress, who plays the Evil Queen in the upcoming Disney film, said, "It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while"

Updated on August 14, 2023 11:17AM EDT

Gal Gadot had to prove her singing abilities before landing her Snow White role.

The Heart of Stone actress, 38, stars as the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action reimagining of Snow White, opposite West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler in the title role.

Gadot said in a video for GQ (recorded prior to the actors' strike) that she rehearsed one song from the musical for a month before trying out for the part.

"It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while," she explained. "They needed to make sure I can sing because this is a musical. So for a month I was working on the song, and then I auditioned. We filmed the song and I got the part."

"It was very exciting," said Gadot of making the film. "And it was so much to shoot because it's so different than anything I've ever done. It's so delicious and delightful. I could really go big and theatrical. I can't wait for you to watch this movie."

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Gal Gadot poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Corey Nickols/Getty for IMDb

Gadot told Vogue Hong Kong in June that she altered her voice for her Evil Queen performance.

"There was something so delicious with this part because it’s a fairy tale. It’s the first Disney villain. And because it’s a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful," she said at the time.

"I changed my voice and I did all these different things,” she added. “It was just super fun, and I can’t wait to watch it. I can’t wait to see how, you know, how it all turns out.”

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot pose at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in September 2022. Corey Nickols/Getty for IMDb

Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man), and co-written by Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train) and Greta Gerwig, whose Barbie movie is dominating the box office this summer.

Gadot was at one point the top pick to play Barbie in the hit film, producer and eventual star Margot Robbie previously revealed. Robbie called Gadot "so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere and she’s so enthusiastically kind that it’s almost dorky."

Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall
Gal Gadot at the L.A. premiere of "Barbie" on July 9.

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

The Wonder Woman actress responded to Robbie's kind words in an interview with Flaunt magazine.

“I adore Margot. Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with. She is so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented. She brings so much to the table," said Gadot. "I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]."

"She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me," she added. "I’m super excited for them, and I’m so excited for Barbie.”

Snow White is slated for theaters on March 22.

