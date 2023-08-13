Gal Gadot Models One-Piece Swimsuit While Hanging by the Pool: 'My Heart Is Full and My Soul Is Happy'

"There is nothing better than spending time in the sun," the 'Wonder Woman' star wrote on Instagram

Published on August 13, 2023 01:56PM EDT
Gal Gadot Rocks Stylish One-Piece at Pool.
Photo:

Gal Gadot/Instagram

Gal Gadot knows how to rock a one-piece!

The actress, 38, soaked up some sun in a simple black one-piece swimsuit — and documented the fun summer look on Instagram Sunday.

The Heart of Stone star began her post with a fun video of herself striking various poses in the Ganni swimsuit.

She wrapped a big, floppy sun hat around her head as she flashed a big smile and pouted her lips for the camera.

In the second two slides, the actress offered a closer look at the simple but stylish ensemble.

She paired the black, high-neck suit and floppy hat with large black sunglasses and simple jewelry — a dainty chain bracelet and sparkly stud earrings.

The swimsuit’s high-cut silhouette allowed the Wonder Woman star to show off her legs as she stretched out by the pool.

The actress also sported a fresh black pedicure that complemented her dark ensemble.

Gal Gadot Rocks Stylish One Piece at Pool.

Gal Gadot/Instagram

Alongside the new photos, Gadot shared a message of positivity, writing in her caption, “There is nothing better than spending time in the sun ❤️☀️.”

“My heart is full and my soul is happy,” she continued. “Thank you 🙏.”

Gadot’s relaxing day in the sun comes shortly after her Netflix film Heart of Stone was released on the streaming service this week.

The actress and costar Jamie Dornan previously chatted with PEOPLE about the movie — and how they bonded over parenthood. 

The Red Notice star (who shares daughters Alma, 11, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2, with husband Jaron Varsano, 48) and the Irish actor, 41, (who shares Dulcie, 9, Elva, 7, and Alberta, 4, with wife Amelia Warner, 41) had not crossed paths before Heart of Stone, but “kind of hit it right from the get-go,” Gadot said.

Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall
Gal Gadot in July at the 'Barbie' premiere in Los Angeles.

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Dornan agreed, telling PEOPLE that their connection was “instant.”

After the Netflix stars became fast friends, they wanted their children to connect the same way. Though they hoped to arrange a playdate of sorts, “It didn't work out,” Gadot explained.

“I think Jamie was like, ‘I just need some quiet time,’ ” she joked of her costar.

