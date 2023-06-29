Gal Gadot Says She 'Changed' Her Voice as Evil Queen for 'Super Fun' 'Snow White' Live-Action Musical

Gal Gadot is getting in the Disney spirit.

The Heart of Stone actress, 38, takes on the role of the Evil Queen in Snow White, the upcoming live-action reimagining of Disney’s 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

“I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen,” Gadot told Vogue Hong Kong in a new cover story. “

"There was something so delicious with this part because it’s a fairy tale. It’s the first Disney villain. And because it’s a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful," she added.

Gadot said she had fun changing her voice and is eager to see the final film.

“I enjoyed it, and I changed my voice and I did all these different things,” she said. “And it was just super fun, and I can’t wait to watch it. I can’t wait to see how, you know, how it all turns out.”

Gal Gadot. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last year, Gadot shared with PEOPLE her excitement for playing the Evil Queen opposite West Side Story's Rachel Zegler in the title role. At the D23 Expo, the costars opened up about working together and "modernizing" the animated classic for today's audiences.

"I wanted to make sure that we keep her delightful and delicious, and we understand what makes her tick. Then the evilness is interesting, and not just flat," Gadot said.

"For me," she added, "it was making sure the Queen is not just evil for the sake of being evil. There is a complexity. Between the two characters, it's like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way. It's what happens to a woman when she feels like she's not relevant anymore, what can come out of her."

Gadot said her “heavy-as-hell” costume scared others on set, but her character’s look is still a secret.

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. The Walt Disney Company via Getty

"Just to be able to be that character and feel what it makes other people feel," she explains. "Usually I make people talk to me, open and comfortable. With this one, I truly felt people were intimidated by me."

"Yeah. It's very intimidating," said Zegler, 22. "And it was also the black lipstick, it was the nails, it was the lashes."

"Everything was very, not aggressive, but it was very intimidating. But to be that character just feels great, because you feel like it's effective in the story," added Gadot, who said it was "enjoyable" to play a fairy tale villain and "go bigger, to be more theatrical, to speak through your body, and to do all those things."

Snow White debuts in 2024.

