Gal Gadot Calls 'Barbie' Movie 'Delicious, Colorful, Fun' After World Premiere

Gal Gadot did not get to play Barbie on the big screen, but it appears she enjoyed the movie.

On Tuesday, Gadot, 38, shared a post to Instagram featuring two pictures of herself on the pink carpet at the movie's world premiere as she joined Nicki Minaj as some of the first celebrities to offer their thoughts on the Barbie movie.

"Bravo Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig! You’ve created such a delicious, colorful, fun movie that carries such an important message," the actress wrote in the caption to her post. "I had so much fun watching The Barbie movie! Congrats 💖💖💖💖."



Gadot, best known for her role as Wonder Woman in a number of DC Studios films, attended the Barbie world premiere on Sunday after the film's star and producer Robbie, 33, noted in May that Gadot was initially a top choice to portray the iconic Mattel doll onscreen.

At the time, Robbie said in an interview with Vogue that she and filmmaker Gerwig, 39, felt Gadot was perfect for the movie after declaring her peer held "Barbie energy."



Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

“Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere," Robbie recounted in the outlet's July 2023 edition. "And she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork."

Though Robbie and Gerwig initially sought Gadot to play Barbie, Vogue reported at the time that the Red Notice star simply was not available to take part in the film. Instead, Robbie herself stepped into the film's lead role, though a number of actors — including Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey and Dua Lipa — portray different variations of Barbie throughout the movie.



Amy Schumer was originally announced as the lead of the live-action Barbie movie in 2016, though she confirmed just months later that she would no longer be in the movie, citing scheduling conflicts.

Film Name: BARBIE Copyright: Â© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

"I think we said it was scheduling conflicts. That’s what we said," Schumer recalled during a June appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "But it really was just creative differences. But there’s like a new team behind it and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing that movie.”



Schumer's involvement with the Barbie movie came long before Robbie and Gerwig entered the frame, with the Little Women director collaborating with her partner Noah Baumbach on the film's screenplay. Before Gerwig took on writing and directing duties for the film, Gadot's Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was in conversations to direct and Anne Hathaway was at one point attached to star as Barbie as well, as Deadline reported back in 2018.



The movie's final cast also includes Ryan Gosling as Ken and Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, in addition to Simu Liu, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Michael Cera, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan and Ritu Arya.



Barbie is in theaters July 21.