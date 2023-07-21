'Top Chef's Gail Simmons 'Constantly Craves' These Strawberry Lemonade Bars

“I am not afraid to admit I hoard berries all summer long, and this is the kind of dessert I constantly crave,” says Gail Simmons, who recently appeared at the 40th anniversary of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

The Top Chef judge loves the fruit bars for their "bright tartness from the lemon curd, sweet juiciness from the fresh strawberries and buttery crunch in the crust."



Simmons recommends making a double batch while berries are in season.

"They freeze well and are a welcome and decadent surprise in fall or winter, when you can't get the ripe sweet berries anymore," she adds. "That said, you can also make this easily with frozen berries. Just thaw frozen berries completely at room temperature first, then gently pat them as dry as possible with paper towel before using."

Gail Simmons (right) at the 'Food & Wine' Classic in Aspen with (from left) Mei Lin, Kristen Kish, Carla Hall, and Marcus Samuelsson. c2 photography

Gail Simmons' Strawberry Lemonade Bars

Cooking spray

1 cup (8 oz.) unsalted butter, softened, cut into cubes

1½ cups granulated sugar, divided

¼ tsp. kosher salt

2½ cups (about 10⅝ oz.) unbleached all-purpose flour, divided

5 large eggs, at room temperature

1 Tbsp. grated lemon zest plus 1 cup fresh juice (from 4 lemons)

3 cups thinly sliced fresh strawberries

Powdered sugar, for serving

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line bottom and sides of a 13x9-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang over long sides of baking pan. Coat with cooking spray; set aside.

2. Beat butter and ½ cup of the granulated sugar in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on high speed until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Whisk together salt and 2 cups of the flour in a medium bowl until combined. With mixer running on low speed, slowly add flour mixture to butter mixture, mixing until just combined, about 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Increase speed to high, and beat until dough holds together, about 1 minute. Transfer dough to baking pan; press into an even layer. Bake in oven until edges are just beginning to brown, 18 to 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, whisk together eggs and remaining 1 cup granulated sugar until combined. Whisk in lemon zest, lemon juice and remaining ½ cup flour until no clumps remain. Let mixture stand, uncovered, at room temperature until foam appears on top, 2 to 3 minutes; skim off and discard foam.

4. Remove pan from oven. Pour lemon mixture evenly over hot crust; arrange strawberry slices evenly over top. Return pan to oven, and bake at 350° until filling is just set in center but still a little jiggly, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack, about 30 minutes. Refrigerate, uncovered, until fully chilled, about 45 minutes. Remove from pan using parchment paper overhang as handles. Cut into 12 bars, and dust with powdered sugar.

Serves: 12

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Quick tip! “Make it without berries if you can’t find them at their peak, or choose whichever fruit you like best,” says Simmons. “It’ll still taste like summer sunshine in a pan.”