Gael García Bernal Blazes Trails as a Real-Life Gay Luchador in 'Cassandro' Trailer (Exclusive)

"Cassandro" is based on the true story of Saúl Armendáriz

By
Jack Smart
Jack Smart
Jack Smart is the Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. With 10 years of experience as an entertainment journalist, he previously worked at The A.V. Club and Backstage.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 07:00AM EDT

The legend of Saúl Armendáriz, the so-called “Liberace of Lucha Libre,” will come to thrilling life thanks to Gael García Bernal

Cassandro stars Bernal as the real-life gay luchador who performed in amateur wrestling matches on both sides of the Mexico-U.S. border. Better known for his ring name, Cassandro, the El Paso, Texas-born Armendáriz blazed trails in the 1990s when he became the colorful “exótico” character he’s known for.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first trailer for Amazon Studios’ Cassandro, in which Bernal appears alongside costars Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, Raúl Castillo and Bad Bunny. The film also features El Hijo del Santo, another real-life masked luchador, as himself.

“I was totally blown away by his story,” Cassandro director Roger Ross Williams, who also co-wrote the script with collaborator David Teague, tells PEOPLE. “For me as a storyteller, as a filmmaker, there's just a moment where a story hits you and you know this is right.”

CASSANDRO TRAILER

Prime Video

Williams’s previous work has been exclusively in the documentary world, including Life, Animated, Love to Love You, Donna Summer and Music by Prudence, the latter short film making him in 2009 the first Black director to win an Academy Award. (This year he is nominated for a documentary or nonfiction series Primetime Emmy for The 1619 Project.)

Making the leap from documentary to fictionalizing real-life subjects in Cassandro, says Williams, was daunting at first.

“I mean, how many documentarians do you know that have transitioned to scripted work? It's a different language. You have to learn to talk to actors.”

But that challenge — and the inspiration to be found in Armendáriz’s story — is what pushed Williams to develop the screenplay at Robert Redford’s Sundance Directors Lab. “This was something that was scary to me, that I was afraid of. I always dive headfirst into my fear."

CASSANDRO TRAILER
"Cassandro".

Prime Video

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The same can be said for Armendáriz. As the Cassandro trailer reveals, Bernal undergoes intense training in the ring as the fledgling luchador, encouraged by his trainer Sabrina (played by Colindrez).

Though his fellow wrestler and closeted lover Gerardo (Castillo) disapproves, Armendáriz discovers that as the empowered Cassandro, he can win over homophobic audiences by dressing in fabulous drag and mocking his stereotypically masculine foes. 

“He triumphed over an entire macho industry, and he did it as his authentic self,” says Williams of Armendáriz. “Learning to love yourself is a big theme in Cassandro and a big theme in all of the lives of all of us, but especially gay people, the LGBT+ community. So I was just so inspired by that story.”

Saul Armendriz (L) and Gael Garcia Bernal attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "CASSANDRO"
Saúl Armendáriz and Gael García Bernal at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

David Becker/Getty

The director adds, “Because it was this immediate instinct and it was so strong, and it was almost like the, I don't know, the Lucha libre spirits, the gay spirits, whatever, were speaking to me! I just was like, I have to tell this story.”

Cassandro, which premiered at this January’s Sundance Film Festival, is in theaters Sept. 15 before streaming on Prime Video Sept. 22.

Related Articles
Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Meet the 'Barbie' Cast: From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships
Red, White & Royal Blue
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
John Cena and Alison Brie Star in New Movie 'Freelance' Credit: Santiago Garcia
See John Cena and Alison Brie Together in the Action-Packed Trailer for 'Freelance' (Exclusive)
Britt Robertson Stars in Official Trailer for 'The Re-Education of Molly Singer
See Britt Robertson in Trailer for College Comedy 'The Re-Education of Molly Singer' (Exclusive)
TWISTER US 1996 BILL PAXTON HELEN HUNT Date 1996
The Best Movies on Max to Stream Now
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets with the Wheelchair Basketball Team Ukraine during day six of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 21, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Harry's Next Netflix Series on His Invictus Games Is Coming to Screens This Summer
65th GRAMMY Awards - Winners Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo
Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
Len Wiseman and CJ Franco Announce They Are Engaged
Len Wiseman and CJ Franco Are Engaged — See Photos from the Romantic Proposal! (Exclusive)
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Family Transforms into Disney 'The Proud Family' in Amazing Halloween Photo
Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Relationship Timeline
Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in First Trailer for 'Golda'
Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in 'Golda' Trailer
War Pony Trailer Exclusive
Riley Keough Explores Modern Life on a Reservation in Trailer for Directorial Debut 'War Pony' (Exclusive)
Niecey Nash, wife Sandals Jamaica
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Uma Thurman Is The President in 'Red, White and Royal Blue' Trailer
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Trailer: President's Son Falls for British Prince in Steamy Romance (Exclusive)
Bird Box Barcelona
'Bird Box Barcelona' Trailer Sees New Characters Confront Shocking Terrors — Watch (Exclusive)
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023