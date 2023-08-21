Gabrielle Union’s ‘Wade World Tour’ Vacation Photo Album Includes Two Teeny-Tiny, Colorful Bikinis

The actress looked stunning on her family vacation

By
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
Published on August 21, 2023 06:47PM EDT
Gabrielle Unionâs âWade World Tourâ Vacation Photo Album Includes Two Teeny-Tiny, Colorful Bikinis
Gabrielle Union shared Instagram pics of her wearing bikinis during her family vacation. . Photo:

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Gabrielle Union’s latest vacation was another opportunity for the actress to show off her spectacular swimwear. 

The Cheaper by the Dozen star, 50, shared on Instagram Sunday several snaps and video footage from her “Wade World Tour” vacation as she spent time with her husband, NBA legend Dwyane Wade, 41, and their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James.

“Ride the wave 🌊 🇫🇷 #WadeWorldTour2023,” the actress captioned the post. 

In the first pic, Union wore a red bikini top and thong with her arms wrapped around Wade, as the two admired the view of the waters from their boat. 

Gabrielle Unionâs âWade World Tourâ Vacation Photo Album Includes Two Teeny-Tiny, Colorful Bikinis
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade admiring the view from their boat.

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Later in the carousel, Union sported another teeny-tiny, fluorescent-looking bikini thong in the water with Wade, who wore yellow swim trunks and flashed a peace sign. 

Gabrielle Unionâs âWade World Tourâ Vacation Photo Album Includes Two Teeny-Tiny, Colorful Bikinis
Gabrielle Union posing in her bikini from her family vacation.

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

It wasn’t just bikini wear that Union wore on her vacation. A number of her other pics in the Instagram carousel included her donning a black gown as well as a white floral-patterned dress. 

Gabrielle Unionâs âWade World Tourâ Vacation Photo Album Includes Two Teeny-Tiny, Colorful Bikinis
Gabrielle Union shared several snaps of her outfits from her latest family vacation.

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Even daughter Kaavia joined in the family fun, wearing light blue swimwear while holding a drink cup in the air. 

Union is no stranger to sharing her bikini bod and looks on social media, including last year when she and Wade were aboard a yacht vacationing on Spain's Mallorca island.

In April, she posted photos and video from a previous family beach vacation where she wore a yellow thong bikini by Montce

And two months later, following a three-day New York City press run, The Perfect Find actress was spotted in Miami wearing a white cut-out bikini and brown glasses

Her public display of donning sexy beach wear apparently drew criticism from some people who said she should not be wearing swimsuits at the age of 50. She then addressed those comments on an episode of the Who What Wear with Hilary Kerr podcast.

“Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still in — like wearing swimsuits?’ ” she said at the time.

"I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are thongs. And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket.”

She further added: “I don’t know. That just might be for you, for that one commenter… This is for you b----… It’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, ass-up in the casket.”

