ICYMI, Here's Everything Gabrielle Union Wore for Her Most Recent — and Very Stylish — Press Tour

01 of 11 Geographic Prints Gotham/GC Images Gabrielle Union kicked off her whirlwind tour with this graphic black and white look. The black and white structured check-print top was the perfect contrast to the polka-dot slim-fit skirt.

02 of 11 A Neutral Palette Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Gabrielle Union kept with the neutral palette for this all-gray monochromatic look. She wore a heather-gray mini dress underneath a floor-length gray coat, leaving her maroon shoes as her only pop of color.

03 of 11 She's a Barbie Girl Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Gabrielle Union leaned into the Barbiecore trend with this hot-pink Versace look. She wore the structured pink coat over a pink mini dress and accessorized with copper-hued heels.

04 of 11 All Denim, All the Time Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty For her appearance on Good Morning America, Gabrielle Union took the Canadian Tuxedo to the extreme. She wore this all-denim jumpsuit with an exaggerated waistline for her spot on the morning show.

05 of 11 Classic LBD Gotham/GC Gabrielle Union knows how to rock a little black dress, and she did just that here with this one. Her dress featured a slightly plunging neckline that was demure enough to be worn during the daytime and also included a beaded fringe hemline.

06 of 11 Amped-Up LBD Craig Barritt/Getty Not one to settle for just one LBD, Gabrielle Union brought out another option for her appearance at the Q New York, an Aston Martin boutique. This LBD featured a sheer neckline for added drama, and she paired it with a black handbag and jewels.

07 of 11 A Peek of Skin MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Gabrielle Union was easy and breezy in her all-white look that she paired with a special edition Prada Galleria bag. She left most of the buttons undone and posed with the shirt held to the side, offering a peek of her toned tummy.

08 of 11 Posing in Prada Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Gabrielle Union coordinated her Prada pieces, including her special edition bag and her leather shell tank with logo insignia while posing for photographers on the streets of New York.

09 of 11 LBD with a Twist Noam Galai/Getty Instead of turning to a classic LBD, Gabrielle picked a LBD — little brown dress for the premiere of The Perfect Find at the Tribeca Film Festival. Her Prada mini was covered in stone and jewel embellishments and she added a super long ponytail to her hair for the perfect accessory.

10 of 11 Coordinated Colorblocking Alexander Tamargo/Getty Gabrielle Union then headed down to Miami to continue her press tour, choosing this colorblocked black, red, yellow and green floor-length gown. The body-hugging silhouette was understated yet felt like the perfect amount of color for the Miami backdrop.