Gabrielle Union Takes a Bikini Break in Miami After Her Stylish N.Y.C. Press Run

Gabrielle Union works hard and plays even harder!

After a three-day New York City press run, the actress, 50, headed to Miami for some fun in the sun. She looked spectacular in a white cut-out bikini that showcased her toned body. Union smiled from ear to ear, wearing brown glasses.

In another photo, she was captured holding onto her butt-length ponytail.

Gabrielle Union. MEGA

This comes after the We’re Going to Need More Wine author made New York City her runway while promoting her latest film, The Perfect Find. She kicked off the press run in a black and white dress from Marni's Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She styled her hair in a sleek shoulder-length bob.

In another look from this week, she stunned in a pink Versace blazer dress for her Good Morning America appearance. She paired the outfit with brown heels

Her most jaw-dropping look arrived on Wednesday at the Tribeca Film Festival for the world premiere of her Netflix film starring Keith Powers. The mother wore a brown Prada minidress that featured embellishments all over.

Last month, Union opened up to PEOPLE about The Perfect Find. She plays Jenna, a fashion editor who dates a younger man (Powers) following a public firing and break up.

"I've been Jenna time and time and time again in my adult life, a woman hitting rock bottom and having to find her way back to herself, with her soul and scruples intact," Union, who also worked as a producer on the film, said.

"I've also dated younger guys and experienced all the good, bad, ugly and indifferent that comes with that," she explained.

The Bring It On star also revealed how she developed chemistry with her 30-year-old co-star. "Developing chemistry, for me, has to come from a mutual respect and general interest in wanting the best for someone," said Union. "Kindness, consideration and respecting boundaries is the way to go."

While on her press tour, Union’s relationship with husband Dwyane Wade became a topic of conversation once again after he appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast. During the conversation, the retired NBA star, 41, revealed to host Shannon Sharpe why he splits finances evenly with his wife.

“I said something about it being my house that I paid for. My wife looked at me and said, 'You will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share,' " Wade told Sharpe. “So when we moved to [Los Angeles], my wife said, ‘I got half on it. You will never say my house again — you can say that in the arena!’ "

Union and Wade tied the knot in August 2014. Back in May, Union went viral when she revealed on the Black Millionaires podcast that she and Wade “split everything fifty-fifty” in their household.

The Perfect Find lands on Netflix June 23.

