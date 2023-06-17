Gabrielle Union's $7,500 Special Edition Prada Bag Is the Epitome of Summer Luxury

Union stepped out with this stunner during her latest N.Y.C. press run

By Hedy Phillips
Published on June 17, 2023 04:32PM EDT
Gabrielle Union Prada Bag
Photo:

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

You can always count on Gabrielle Union to nail it with her style — and that includes her accessories.

During her most recent press tour in New York City this week, the Perfect Find star stepped out in a Prada look that included a very special detail — a special edition bag, that is. Union, 51, carried a Small Prada Galleria Saffiano Special Edition bag in desert beige and orange saffiano leather on Wednesday.

Gabrielle Union is seen arriving at 'The View' talk show on June 14, 2023 in New York City

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The bag, which retails for $7,500, can be found in select Prada boutiques, as well as online, perfectly contrasted yet complemented Union's neutral outfit, which consisted of a light brown leather shell tank and long white skirt. She completed her look with black heels and jewels. Her bag added a subtle pop of color, perfect for the incoming summer season.

The special edition Galleria bag comes in a couple other colorways that are currently available online (all for $7,500), including other neutrals with colorblocked color pops, as well as solid colorblocks.

Gabrielle Union Prada Bag

Prada

Union's Prada look was just one of many gorgeous styles she rocked last week while doing press for both The Perfect Find and Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50. While in both New York City and Miami, the actress, mother and wife of Dwyane Wade stepped out in head-turner after head-turner.

Not only did she give fans an "easy serve" with a teeny-tiny Prada dress covered in embellishments, but she also gave Barbie realness in a hot-pink Versace set. And this was all before she hopped a flight to Miami and hit the beach in a bright white bikini to take a break from all that hard work.

She put her fit figure on display for a fun beach day and kept her super long ponytail in place from a few days prior, which blew in the wind while she spent her day relaxing in the sand.

