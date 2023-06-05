Gabrielle Union Shares Video of Her Gray Roots After Taking Out Her Braids: 'Welcome to Old Age, Kids'

Gabrielle Union is showing off her curls!

The Perfect Find actress, 50, shared a candid clip to Instagram last week after taking out her braids — revealing gray roots and a behind-the-scenes hair routine.

"Braids are out," Union said in the Instagram Reel, showing off her hair. "... That's how much you can tell it grew because you can see all the grays. Welcome to old age, kids."

In the video, Union gave a detailed guide to getting her hair just how she wanted it using products from her Flawless By Gabrielle Union brand.

Listing off the products and giving visual examples of the process, Union even got some help on her hair from 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James, who could be heard saying, "Look at your curls" in the clip and providing some extra hands.

"My curls are coming back," Union said in response.

The star eventually showed off the final look in a closing mirror clip, wearing underwear and giving her hair a good comb through. For the look, she used her brand's 5 Butter Miracle Masque, 5 Butter Leave-In Conditioner and Scalp Soothing Tonic.

"Slip without the fall 😉, Union captioned the clip, tagging her beauty brand.

While Union is celebrating her curls, she also just celebrated Zaya Wade's 16th birthday with her husband, Dwyane Wade!

"6Teen 🫶🏾," Wade captioned his post, which included photos with the model teen, as well as a throwback of her in superhero pajamas. Union's videos of Zaya came along with the caption, "16 🖤 @zayawade."

Wade is also dad to Kaavia James with the Bring It On actress, as well as sons Xavier Zechariah, 9, and Zaire, 21, from previous relationships.

Zaya appeared on her first-ever magazine cover with DAZED earlier this year, when she opened up about having a "giant support system" in her family. As she explained, she's most empowered "when my family surrounds me."

"They are such a giant support system and have always been there for me," she added. "No matter what happens, I feel strongest when I'm with them."

