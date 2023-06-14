Gabrielle Union Jokes Dwyane Wade Chooses Anniversary Trips Based on Where He Can Be Shirtless

"I think he chooses places he can feel the most comfortable," Union explained during an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Mark' on Tuesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 02:08PM EDT
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Photo:

Dwayne Wade/Instagram

Every day is a festive occasion for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade!

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, Mark Consuelos asked the actress, 41, if she and her husband had to plans to celebrate their upcoming ninth wedding anniversary.

"Oh, do we celebrate. We’ll celebrate a Wednesday just because! So our anniversary, we usually go big on a big trip with a few other couple friends who are married around the same time," she explained. "And we have ourselves a very good time in and around the globe."

Kelly Ripa then chimed in to ask what the itinerary looked like for the big trip, but Union said it was Wade who had most of the answers.

Gabrielle Union

LiveKellyandMark

"You should absolutely ask Dwyane because I'm also the spouse who doesn't read full emails," she explained. "I'm like, 'When did we sign up for this?' He's like, 'It's in the email!' I'm like, 'Yeah, I didn't read it.' But yes, we have an amazing trip planned. It's a little cloak and dagger, and I just stopped asking questions because I know it's going to be amazing."

While Union added that their anniversary is usually celebrated with a few other couple friends who share similar anniversary dates, she said that her husband oftens chooses travel destinations with warm weather for one reason.

"As a family, D keeps the shirt off," she said. "So I think he chooses places he can feel the most comfortable."

After more than a decade together, the couple has much to celebrate as they prepare to mark nine years of marriage on Aug. 30.

Their union made the actress stepmother to Wade's three children: Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 21, Xavier Zechariah, 9, and Zaya, 16. Wade is also the guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Kaavia, in 2018.

Both Wade and Union have been open about what it has been like raising a blended family. In 2017, Union revealed that Wade and his kids changed her entire perspective on what she wanted for her future.

"I never wanted kids," she told PEOPLE at the time. "Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I'd rather be than with them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking about what makes their relationship work, the couple shared in a joint interview with PEOPLE in 2021 that it all comes down to transparency.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that," said Union. "We didn't do it right the first time around. There's another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen, and we meet in the middle."

Added Wade: "She had a career and a life before we met, and she was doing perfectly fine," says Wade. "It's not my job to change who she is, it's my job to be part of the evolution. In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back, and times where we are side by side. And I know when to shut up!"

Related Articles
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Zaya's 16th Birthday: 'So Thankful'
gabrielle union instagram
Gabrielle Union Shares Video of Her Gray Roots After Taking Out Her Braids: 'Welcome to Old Age, Kids'
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gabrielle Union Says She and Dwyane Wade Split Their Bills 50/50 and She Struggles with 'Scarcity Mindset'
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Relationship Timeline
Gabrielle Union Dwyane Wade Mother's Day
Dwyane Wade Shares Family Photo Celebrating Gabrielle Union as She Pens Heartfelt Mother's Day Message
dwayne wade, gabrielle union, Zaya Wade
Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade Strike a Pose with Kaavia Ahead of GLAAD Awards: 'Didn't Come to Play'
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade
Dwyane Wade's Kids: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/dwyanewade/. Dwyane Wade /Instagram
Dwyane Wade Shows Daughter Kaavia His Retired Jersey at Miami Heat Game: 'What Legacy Is All About'
Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union
Zaya Wade Says She Used to Wear Gabrielle Union's Heels as a Kid: 'Clearly Paid Off'
Gabrielle Union arrives at the premiere of the AppleTV+ show"Truth Be Told" Season 3
Gabrielle Union Reflects on Her Time as a Mom, Says 'Kids Are Worth Fighting For'
Zaya Wade debut cover for Dazed Spring 2023
Zaya Wade Opens Up About Her Bond with Gabrielle Union — and the Lessons She's Learned from Her
Gabrielle Union HelloBeautiful
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Becoming a Stepmom to Dwyane Wade's Kids: 'They Have a Mom'
Dwyane Wade's signed cover of DAZED featuring Zaya Wade
Dwyane Wade Is a Proud Dad Showing Off His Signed Copy of Daughter Zaya's First Magazine Cover
Gabrielle Union Instagram
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Share Sweet Photos with Zaya Wade Ahead of Winter Formal
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjBlB1LIXw-/ hed: Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Models in Stunning Instagram Video
Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Granted Name Change and Legal Transition in Court
Gabrielle Union Laughs at Her and Dwyane Wade's Different Reactions to a Sassy Comment from Kaavia
Gabrielle Union Films Dwyane Wade and Son's Hilarious Reaction to Daughter Kaavia's Sassy Comment