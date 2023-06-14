Gabrielle Union Jokes Dwayne Wade Chooses Anniversary Trips Based on Where He Can Be Shirtless

"I think he chooses places he can feel the most comfortable," Union explained during an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Mark' on Tuesday

Published on June 14, 2023 02:08PM EDT
Every day is a festive occasion for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade!

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, Mark Consuelos asked the actress, 41, if she and her husband had to plans to celebrate their upcoming ninth wedding anniversary.

"Oh, do we celebrate. We’ll celebrate a Wednesday just because! So our anniversary, we usually go big on a big trip with a few other couple friends who are married around the same time," she explained. "And we have ourselves a very good time in and around the globe."

Kelly Ripa then chimed in to ask what the itinerary looked like for the big trip, but Union said it was Wade who had most of the answers.

Gabrielle Union

LiveKellyandMark

"You should absolutely ask Dwayne because I'm also the spouse who doesn't read full emails," she explained. "I'm like, 'When did we sign up for this?' He's like, 'It's in the email!' I'm like, 'Yeah, I didn't read it.' But yes, we have an amazing trip planned. It's a little cloak and dagger, and I just stopped asking questions because I know it's going to be amazing."

While Union added that their anniversary is usually celebrated with a few other couple friends who share similar anniversary dates, she said that her husband oftens chooses travel destinations with warm weather for one reason.

"As a family, D keeps the shirt off," she said. "So I think he chooses places he can feel the most comfortable."

After more than a decade together, the couple has much to celebrate as they prepare to mark nine years of marriage on Aug. 30.

Their union made the actress stepmother to Wade's three children: Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 21, Xavier Zechariah, 9, and Zaya, 16. Wade is also the guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Kaavia, in 2018.

Both Wade and Union have been open about what it has been like raising a blended family. In 2017, Union revealed that Wade and his kids changed her entire perspective on what she wanted for her future.

"I never wanted kids," she told PEOPLE at the time. "Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I'd rather be than with them."

Speaking about what makes their relationship work, the couple shared in a joint interview with PEOPLE in 2021 that it all comes down to transparency.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that," said Union. "We didn't do it right the first time around. There's another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen, and we meet in the middle."

Added Wade: "She had a career and a life before we met, and she was doing perfectly fine," says Wade. "It's not my job to change who she is, it's my job to be part of the evolution. In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back, and times where we are side by side. And I know when to shut up!"

