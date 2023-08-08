Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Step Out in Matching Monochrome Looks

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade know a thing or two about coordinated couple style.

The pair stepped out in style on Sunday night to celebrate Wade's upcoming induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.



In her Instagram post, the Bring It On actress, 50, shared some snaps from an exclusive event hosted by FWRD in West Hollywood. In all the photos, the couple showed off their chic matching style — they both opted for a crisp monochrome color palette.

Union went for an all-black look, wearing a black Coperni Cup Strap Dress with matching heels. She also carried a black bag.

Wade complemented his wife in high-waisted Bottega Veneta trousers with a white Intimissimi tank. For part of the night, he covered the tank with a black Valentino shirt. However, the basketball star couldn't be contained, and found himself shirtless at some point of the celebration!

Union also shared several pictures of their famous friends who came out to fete her husband's achievement, including Queen Latifah, Quinta Brunson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keyshia Cole.

“Always moving forward,” Union captioned her Instagram post, to which Wade responded in the comments section: “Mama there goes that Woman🔥.”

Prior to attending the bash, Wade, 41, gave PEOPLE a preview of how he prepped for the night, which included moisturizing and making sure Union had her own space to get glam.

The former Miami Heat player also revealed that he never leaves home without his Proudly ultra-rich body butter moisturizer (Wade and Union co-founded the brand).

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

In April, Wade, a three-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star, was announced as one of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s inductees for 2023 along with other legends such as Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol. The enshrinement ceremonies will take place this Friday and Saturday in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

"Feeling good and blessed for the celebrations to begin,” Wade told PEOPLE of the honor. “I’ve dreamt about being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame since I was a kid. What a great way to kick off the week!"

