Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Step Out in Matching Monochrome Looks

The couple attended a FWRD party ahead of the NBA legend's induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 05:12PM EDT
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Photo:

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade know a thing or two about coordinated couple style.

The pair stepped out in style on Sunday night to celebrate Wade's upcoming induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.  

In her Instagram post, the Bring It On actress, 50, shared some snaps from an exclusive event hosted by FWRD in West Hollywood. In all the photos, the couple showed off their chic matching style — they both opted for a crisp monochrome color palette.

Union went for an all-black look, wearing a black Coperni Cup Strap Dress with matching heels. She also carried a black bag.

Wade complemented his wife in high-waisted Bottega Veneta trousers with a white Intimissimi tank. For part of the night, he covered the tank with a black Valentino shirt. However, the basketball star couldn't be contained, and found himself shirtless at some point of the celebration!

Union also shared several pictures of their famous friends who came out to fete her husband's achievement, including Queen Latifah, Quinta Brunson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keyshia Cole

“Always moving forward,” Union captioned her Instagram post, to which Wade responded in the comments section: “Mama there goes that Woman🔥.”

Prior to attending the bash, Wade, 41, gave PEOPLE a preview of how he prepped for the night, which included moisturizing and making sure Union had her own space to get glam.

The former Miami Heat player also revealed that he never leaves home without his Proudly ultra-rich body butter moisturizer (Wade and Union co-founded the brand). 

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

In April, Wade, a three-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star, was announced as one of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s inductees for 2023 along with other legends such as Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol. The enshrinement ceremonies will take place this Friday and Saturday in Massachusetts and Connecticut. 

"Feeling good and blessed for the celebrations to begin,” Wade told PEOPLE of the honor. “I’ve dreamt about being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame since I was a kid. What a great way to kick off the week!"

Related Articles
Charli D'Amelio haircut
Charli D'Amelio Debuts Edgy Chin-Length Bob Loved by Kourtney Kardashian: See the Dramatic Cut
Erykah Badu filter
Erykah Badu Shows Off New Braids in Filter vs. No-Filter Selfie Video: 'Clean. Renew. Refresh'
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: âIn with the New'
Kelsea Ballerini's Big Haircut Was a 'Spur of the Moment' Decision: 'A New Chapter' (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Nails the Classic Summer Cool-Girl Uniform in Baggy Jeans and a White Top
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate Hall of Fame Induction, Plus Dixie D'Amelio, G Flip and More
Watch Elliot Grainge Try to Hide His Smile in Sweet TikTok Video with Wife Sofia Richie.
Watch Elliot Grainge Try to Hide a Smile in Sweet TikTok Video with Wife Sofia Richie
Halle Berry Natural Hairstyle
Halle Berry Calls Her Natural Hairstyle a ‘Sunday Serve’: ‘My Man Loves This’
Dwyane Wade x FWRD, Hall of Fame Dinner and Party Style Diary
See Dwyane Wade Get Ready for a FWRD Bash Ahead of His Upcoming Induction Into the Hall of Fame (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Says She Needs More Makeup for Her Nose as She Ages: 'There's More Real Estate'
Gisele Bundchen poses in an underwater fish tank for a new fashion campaign
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi leaving her hotel to go perform her new album "You and I"
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Step Out in Matching Head-to-Toe Blue Outfits
Brian Austin Green poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards; Brian Austin Green Debuts Newly Shaved Head
Brian Austin Green Debuts Newly Shaved Head: 'Fresh Cut'
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Rocks Sparkling Shirt for 'Date Night' at Beyoncé Concert with Husband Doug Emhoff
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Shows Off Toned Figure in Tiny Brown Bikini While Enjoying Italian Vacation: 'Bonjourno'
Gabrielle Union Celebrates 4-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia's Dance Recital: 'Every Black Girl Deserves Her Flowers'
Gabrielle Union Celebrates 4-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia's Dance Recital: 'Every Black Girl Deserves Her Flowers'
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Poses in Shades and Pink Pumps for Instagram Photo Shoot: 'X & the City'