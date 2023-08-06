Gabrielle Union Celebrates 4-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia's Dance Recital: 'Every Black Girl Deserves Her Flowers'

Gabrielle Union is her youngest daughter’s biggest hypewoman!

On Saturday, the Bring It On star, 50, shared some sweet memories from a dance recital featuring Kaavia James, her 4-year-old daughter with husband, Dwyane Wade — including the moments their little girl was presented with two beautiful bouquets of flowers.

“Every Black girl deserves her flowers 💐,” Union captioned the sweet Reel.

In her video, the actress shared “before moments,” “during moments” and “after moments” from the recital, giving her followers a glimpse into Kaavia’s special day.

Before hitting the stage, the youngster smiled in the mirror with her actress mom. During the recital, Kaavia was all smiles in several different outfits — including mouse ears and a tail — as she confidently bounced, clapped and danced along with the rest of her class.

In the “after moments,” Union greeted her little one after she finished up on stage, squeezing Kaavia tight before the young girl was presented with a bouquet of red roses to celebrate her accomplishment.

Wade also presented Kaavia with a colorful bouquet of flowers, along with a big smooch.



Gabrielle Union with daughter Kaavia, 4, before, during and after her dance recital. Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram

In the final few frames of the video, Kaavia smiled alongside her parents, posed with a classmate, showed off a certificate she received and, finally, spent some solo time with dad Wade, 41, resting on his shoulder as the family left the recital.

Friends of Union including Octavia Spencer also cheered on the young dancer in the comment section of the Reel. The Ma actress commented, "Kaaaaaavz!!!! 😍😍😍."

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia shares a kiss with her dad after her dance recital. Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram

The adorable tribute to the couple’s youngest child comes days after they graced the cover of Parents' first-ever digital issue. In the August cover story, Union and Wade opened up about making tough decisions that benefit their whole family, including their recent move from Florida to California.

“There are a lot of reasons we decided California was best for our family and finding a community for Zaya was a big part of that," the former NBA player said of his eldest daughter, 16, who is transgender.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia, 4, with dad Wade after her dance recital. Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram

He continued, "We felt that California was a place that would allow her to blossom and grow. She’s going to be a Junior in high school now and she’s been able to be accepted and become her here.”

“When you have the kind of rhetoric that is being espoused in Florida and adopted into law, that's not an option if my child isn't safe there," Union told Parents.

"We have family and friends who don't have the privilege of moving. So, we are going to be fighting till we are out of breath to protect all kids who are oppressed," she added. "That is our responsibility as people with large platforms and as people who folks trust, and they trust us because we say the hard thing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For the inaugural digital issue, the couple also opened up about Kaavia and, more specifically, about the lessons they strive to teach her.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with daughters Zaya (far left) and Kaavia. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

“Compassion for herself," the 10 Things I Hate About You star told the magazine. "So often, we’re drilled to be compassionate to everybody else, but we leave ourselves out of that compassion umbrella and let ourselves get drenched and drowned in self-loathing and self-judgment.

She added, “And when you breed compassion in your home, [kids] can't help but live it and expect it.”.

