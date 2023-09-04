Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Strike a Pose with Their Kids as They Attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were putting their love on top as they posed with two of their kids before Beyoncé's Renaissance tour.

In a series of photos shared to their Instagrams on Sunday, the couple smiled and posed alongside two of their daughters — Zaya, 16, and Kaavia James, 4. The actress, 50, stunned in a beaded silver top and low-rise jeans as she leaned into her husband, 41, who wore black pants and a white tank top.

Next to them, daughters Zaya and Kaavia also got in on the silver theme, which was requested by Beyoncé, who wanted her fans to wear silver at her upcoming shows in celebration of her birthday.

"Style is generational 😉," the Cheaper By the Dozen actress captioned the scenes from their night.



Union and Wade share a blended family — the three-time NBA champion is dad to daughter Zaya and son Zaire, 21, with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches and son Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer. The two share daughter Kaavia.

In August, Zaya spoke with Harper Baazar for the publication's Icons for 2023 series, revealing that her father influences her the most. "My dad is who truly inspires me the most," she said at the time.

"Kids always tend to look up to their parents, but not only did I idolize him growing up and see him as a real person, I realize that he has played such an essential role in supporting me and the ways I choose to present myself to the world."

"He's been so supportive and my biggest advocate. He took the time and learned and grew. I want to have that same mentality going through anything in life," said Zaya.

"Coming out is such a big change. It's hard to navigate. We've all learned more about each other and the way we can coexist and grow together in this crazy world, especially in the public eye."

"It's like a spotlight is always on you. At the end of the day though, we are a family, and we support and love each other and we are grateful," she concluded.

Her article wasn't the first time Zaya has shown her father some love. Earlier that same week, the daughter of the famous basketball player honored her dad as he received his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. "My dad is a Hall of Famer 🖤 I’ve never been more proud in my life to know someone as kind, loving, and accepting as he is," she wrote.

"He is one of my best friends. I love you dad 🫶🏾."