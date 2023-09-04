Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Strike a Pose with Their Kids as They Attend Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

The couple smiled alongside daughters Kaavia James, 4, and Zaya, 16

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 4, 2023 02:40PM EDT
wades at beyonce
Photo:

Gabrielle Union-Wade/Instagram

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were putting their love on top as they posed with two of their kids before Beyoncé's Renaissance tour.

In a series of photos shared to their Instagrams on Sunday, the couple smiled and posed alongside two of their daughters — Zaya, 16, and Kaavia James, 4. The actress, 50, stunned in a beaded silver top and low-rise jeans as she leaned into her husband, 41, who wore black pants and a white tank top.

Next to them, daughters Zaya and Kaavia also got in on the silver theme, which was requested by Beyoncé, who wanted her fans to wear silver at her upcoming shows in celebration of her birthday.

"Style is generational 😉," the Cheaper By the Dozen actress captioned the scenes from their night.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Union and Wade share a blended family — the three-time NBA champion is dad to daughter Zaya and son Zaire, 21, with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches and son Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer. The two share daughter Kaavia.

In August, Zaya spoke with Harper Baazar for the publication's Icons for 2023 series, revealing that her father influences her the most. "My dad is who truly inspires me the most," she said at the time.

"Kids always tend to look up to their parents, but not only did I idolize him growing up and see him as a real person, I realize that he has played such an essential role in supporting me and the ways I choose to present myself to the world."

"He's been so supportive and my biggest advocate. He took the time and learned and grew. I want to have that same mentality going through anything in life," said Zaya.

"Coming out is such a big change. It's hard to navigate. We've all learned more about each other and the way we can coexist and grow together in this crazy world, especially in the public eye."

"It's like a spotlight is always on you. At the end of the day though, we are a family, and we support and love each other and we are grateful," she concluded.

Her article wasn't the first time Zaya has shown her father some love. Earlier that same week, the daughter of the famous basketball player honored her dad as he received his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. "My dad is a Hall of Famer 🖤 I’ve never been more proud in my life to know someone as kind, loving, and accepting as he is," she wrote.

"He is one of my best friends. I love you dad 🫶🏾."

Related Articles
Gigi Hadid Talks Balancing Work and Co-Parenting Daughter Khai with Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid Talks Balancing Work and Co-Parenting Daughter Khai with Zayn Malik: 'Have to Be Intentional'
swizz beats and dmx sons.
Swizz Beatz Jokes 'DMX & Swizz Beatz on Vaca' as He Shares Photo of His Son Posing with DMX's Son
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with BeyoncÃ© at Los Angeles Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka and Capri Pose with Beyoncé at L.A. Renaissance Show: 'Auntie BB'
Ciara Shares Peek at Her Baby Bump in Floaty Cream Top with Husband Russell Wilson
Pregnant Ciara Glows in Floaty Top with Husband Russell Wilson: ‘Mama and Dada’
Gabrielle Union Almost Bares All in Sheer Silver Dress and Thong for Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour
Gabrielle Union Almost Bares All in Sheer Silver Dress and Thong For Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Scenes from Her Family's Summer Trip to Paris
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughters Pose All Over Paris in Fun-Filled Family Trip Photos
Jessica Simpson 'Excited' For Three Kids' Return to School 'Until They Bring Home Binders of Homework': Photos
Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of All Three Kids on Their First Day of School
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby No. 4 — Another Boy: 'So Excited'
Tamera Mowry-Housely's Kids Pose Together on Their First Day of School: 'Life Goes By So Fast'
Tamera Mowry-Housley's Kids Pose Together on Their First Day of School: 'Life Goes by So Fast'
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates 'Cuddly' Daughter Beatrix's 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Mini-Me Daughter Beatrix's 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'I'll Be Off Weeping'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Son Jones First Birthday After Recent Surgery
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Son Jones' First Birthday After Recent Surgery: 'My Angel Baby'
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo on 21st Birthday
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo on 21st Birthday: ‘The Most Generous Soul’
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Jonas' Daughters Pay Tribute to Jonas Brother Song 'Little Bird' with Matching Jackets
Chrissy Teigen John Legend vacation instagram pictures 08 06 23
Chrissy Teigen Says Her Babies Are 'Easiest Part of Our Family' After First Travels Together (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Was Against Colorful Toys Before Becoming a Mom, But Postpartum Changed Her Mind (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Was Against Colorful Toys Before Becoming a Mom, But Postpartum Changed Her Mind (Exclusive)