Gabrielle Union Almost Bares All in Sheer Silver Dress and Thong For Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Gabrielle Union is serving her best sizzling hot silver ensembles for Beyoncé.

For the Grammy winner’s Friday show in Inglewood on the Renaissance World Tour, the 50-year-old actress donned a sheer hooded chainmail dress with a matching bra top and thong underneath.

“This is a reminder, in case you needed it 😗,” Union captioned her Instagram post, which included photos of her outfit, as well as two dramatic reveals from inside an elevator.

Keeping with the singer's requested color palette for her shows, Union accessorized with a diamond-encrusted handbag, chrome platform heels and metallic eyeshadow. She also tagged Tiffany & Co. in her post for her jewelry.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles approved Union’s look by commenting several fire and red heart emojis on her post.

But the Cheaper by the Dozen star didn’t stop there — she made the Renaissance World Tour a family affair on Saturday night too.

Union attended the second Inglewood stop of the tour with husband Dwyane Wade and daughters Zaya, 16, and Kaavia James, 4.

“Style is generational 😉,” Union wrote on Instagram to show off their concert looks in fun family photos and a video in which they walk out one-by-one and spin around with "I am too cool for you" swagger to reveal their outfits.

This time around, the actress sported a silver fringe bra top and oversized light wash denim pants with a lengthy bubble ponytail and a metallic winged eyeliner for glam. She tagged Tiffany & Co. for her jewelry once again, as well as Stella McCartney.

Gabrielle Union. Gabrielle Union /Instagram

As for the rest of her family, Wade, 41, channeled his NBA background with a jersey-like striped shirt that featured the number 24 in blue and yellow. He paired the tank with black slacks and white sneakers, along with a black hat and shades and a gold pendant necklace.

Similar to her stepmom, Zaya styled her hair into sleek high ponytail for her look, which consisted of a silver-lined black corset top and shorts that complemented her metallic knee-high boots with black flames outlined.

Kaavia also had a matching moment with her mom when it came to their diamond-studded black purses. The 4-year-old wore a glittery jersey top that reads “Dance” and the No. 1 along with a light-up tutu skirt. She also sported black sequin boots and a long pink braid.

Union shares Kaavia with Wade, who is also dad to daughter Zaya and sons Zaire, 21, and Xavier, 9. The NBA legend is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.

