Gabrielle Union Almost Bares All in Sheer Silver Dress and Thong For Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

The actress wore two silver outfits to the singer's shows in Inglewood on Friday and Saturday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 3, 2023 03:02PM EDT
Gabrielle Union Almost Bares All in Sheer Silver Dress and Thong for Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour
Gabrielle Union. Photo:

Gabrielle Union /Instagram

Gabrielle Union is serving her best sizzling hot silver ensembles for Beyoncé.

For the Grammy winner’s Friday show in Inglewood on the Renaissance World Tour, the 50-year-old actress donned a sheer hooded chainmail dress with a matching bra top and thong underneath. 

“This is a reminder, in case you needed it 😗,” Union captioned her Instagram post, which included photos of her outfit, as well as two dramatic reveals from inside an elevator.

Keeping with the singer's requested color palette for her shows, Union accessorized with a diamond-encrusted handbag, chrome platform heels and metallic eyeshadow. She also tagged Tiffany & Co. in her post for her jewelry.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles approved Union’s look by commenting several fire and red heart emojis on her post.

But the Cheaper by the Dozen star didn’t stop there — she made the Renaissance World Tour a family affair on Saturday night too.

Union attended the second Inglewood stop of the tour with husband Dwyane Wade and daughters Zaya, 16, and Kaavia James, 4.

“Style is generational 😉,” Union wrote on Instagram to show off their concert looks in fun family photos and a video in which they walk out one-by-one and spin around with "I am too cool for you" swagger to reveal their outfits.

This time around, the actress sported a silver fringe bra top and oversized light wash denim pants with a lengthy bubble ponytail and a metallic winged eyeliner for glam. She tagged Tiffany & Co. for her jewelry once again, as well as Stella McCartney.

Gabrielle Union Almost Bares All in Sheer Silver Dress and Thong for Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour
Gabrielle Union.

Gabrielle Union /Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for the rest of her family,  Wade, 41, channeled his NBA background with a jersey-like striped shirt that featured the number 24 in blue and yellow. He paired the tank with black slacks and white sneakers, along with a black hat and shades and a gold pendant necklace.

Similar to her stepmom, Zaya styled her hair into sleek high ponytail for her look, which consisted of a silver-lined black corset top and shorts that complemented her metallic knee-high boots with black flames outlined.

Kaavia also had a matching moment with her mom when it came to their diamond-studded black purses. The 4-year-old wore a glittery jersey top that reads “Dance” and the No. 1 along with a light-up tutu skirt. She also sported black sequin boots and a long pink braid.

Union shares Kaavia with Wade, who is also dad to daughter Zaya and sons Zaire, 21, and Xavier, 9. The NBA legend is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21.

Related Articles
Britney Spears Debuts New Snake Tattoo Amid Divorce from Sam AshgariÂ 
Britney Spears Debuts New Snake Tattoo amid Divorce from Sam Asghari: 'I'm So Excited'
Barbara Palvin Arrives Barefoot at Venice Film Festival for Her First Red Carpet Since Marrying Dylan Sprouse
Barbara Palvin Arrives Barefoot in Venice for Her First Red Carpet Since Marrying Dylan Sprouse
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Reveals Her Very Relatable Beauty Fail from the Early 2000s
Megan Thee Stallion in this Burberry catsuit
Megan Thee Stallion's Burberry Catsuit and More Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week
Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry Red Hair During Friend Lunch Outing
Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry-Red Hair During Outing in Los Angeles
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Shares a Steamy Photo Wearing a Sheer White Mini Dress — See the Photo!
Selena Gomez mirror selfie
Selena Gomez Pairs Her Teeny-Tiny Shorts with Her Hot New Accessory: A Brace for Her Broken Hand
Jimin from BTS' back tattoo
BTS' Jimin Shows Off Large Moon-Inspired Back Tattoo in New Shirtless Photo
ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITORâS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Florence Pugh is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh Is Still Defending Her 'Cute Little Nipples' After All That Sheer Dress Drama
Paris Jackson Defends Her Armpit Hair from Instagram Trolls: âGet Over Yourselvesâ
Paris Jackson Defends Her Armpit Hair from Social Media Trolls: 'Get Over Yourselves'
Anastasia Karanikolaou aka Stassi Baby explainer
All About Kylie Jenner's Best Friend, Influencer Stassie Karanikolaou
Patrick Dempsey attends a photocall for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Patrick Dempsey Wins Over Venice Film Festival Crowd with His Charming Looks — and Silver Hair!
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Plunging Blue Bikini and Matching Skirt
January Jones Net A Porter Erdem 08 25 23 Instagram midlife crisis 08 30 23
January Jones Jokes That Her ‘Midlife Crisis’ Is All About Taking ‘Fashion Cues from Teenage Boys'
Miley Cyrus Looks Back at Infamous Vanity Fair Topless Pic: âEveryone Knows the Controversyâ
Miley Cyrus Looks Back at Infamous 'Vanity Fair' Topless Pic: 'Everyone Knows the Controversy'
Lizzo New Blonde and Pink Hair
Lizzo Debuts Bold New Blonde and Pink 'Jellyfish' Hair: 'The Bob Is Bobbing'