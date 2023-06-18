Gabrielle Union Bares Her Butt in Daring Red Carpet Moment — See the Look!

'The Perfect Find' actress turned heads at the screening of her new Netflix movie in Miami

Gabrielle Union is daring to bare!

The actress, 50, selected a particularly revealing look for her red carpet appearance at a screening of her new movie The Perfect Find in Miami Beach, Florida, on Friday. Dressed in a chic gown by designer Burc Akyol, Union's dress consisted of a bodysuit beneath a completely sheer skirt — with a revealing twist.

As Union posed on the red carpet of the American Black Film Festival at Miami's New World Center, she turned to reveal the bodysuit element of her daring dress had a thong back, giving fans a cheeky glimpse of her derriere.

The statement gown featured a high neck, draping white chiffon sleeves and a sweeping skirt with pleated panels. To complete her look, Union wore a pair of embellished drop earrings and black strapped heels and had her hair tied back in an extra-long high ponytail.

She gave fans a further look at her red carpet ensemble when she posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram following the screening. “Just enough to get a glimpse 😉,” the actress jokingly captioned the post.

Clearly a huge fan of her look — Union’s husband Dwayne Wade wrote, “Damn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”, in the comments, while her close friend Taraji P. Henson added, “WERK!!!!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥”  

Union’s latest ensemble comes after a string of fashion-forward looks she showcased during a recent New York City press tour.

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author made N.Y.C. her runway while promoting The Perfect Find there last week. On Wednesday, Union stepped out in a Prada look that included a very special detail — a special edition bag. The actress carried a Small Prada Galleria Saffiano Special Edition bag in desert beige and orange saffiano leather.

Union's Prada look was just one of many gorgeous styles she rocked last week while doing press for both her new Netflix movie and Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50. While in both N.Y.C. and Miami, the actress, mother and wife of Wade stepped out in head-turner after head-turner.

Union also stunned in a pink Versace blazer dress for her Good Morning America appearance and gave fans an "easy serve" with a teeny-tiny Prada dress covered in embellishments at the Tribeca Film Festival for the world premiere of her Netflix film starring Keith Powers.

The stylish actress made sure she also gave some Barbie realness in a hot-pink Versace set. And this was all before she hopped a flight to Miami and hit the beach in a bright white bikini to take a break from all that hard work

