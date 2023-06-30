Gabriel Iglesias' Private Plane Makes 'Emergency Landing' After Skidding Off a Runway

The comedian was on his way to a stand-up performance in North Carolina

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel S. Levine
Published on June 30, 2023
Gabriel Iglesias. Photo: Getty Images

Gabriel Iglesias' private plane did not have a smooth landing in North Carolina Friday.

The stand-up comedian, 46, shared a video of his private plane on the ground in a field, with himself and other passengers standing by. "Emergency landing!!! Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrew’s, N. Carolina," Iglesias captioned the Instagram post. "Everyone is ok but shaken up. Happy to be alive. I love u all."

Iglesias and his team were heading to his scheduled performance at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center in Cherokee, North Carolina. When the plane touched down, the reverse thrusters failed, the Mr. Iglesias star told TMZ. The plane continued on the runway at a high speed and did not stop until it reached the grass. 

According to Iglesias, there was also "horrible" turbulence as the plane approached the landing strip. His head hit the ceiling of the plane at one point. Thankfully, everyone was safe in the end.

"As we were going down we were picturing a scene from Almost Famous where everyone felt they were going to die. We all told each other, 'We love you!' thinking it was the end," Iglesias told TMZ, adding that blades of grass hit the windows.

Iglesias later thanked the pilots for doing "what they had to do to get us on the ground safely." He added, "This could have been so bad. Grateful I live to see another day and YES I will be flying tomorrow… just not on this jet 😜✈️."

Gabriel Iglesias
Gabriel Iglesias. Foto Neilson © Barnard/Getty Images

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirmed local officials responded to the report of an aircraft running off a runway at around 12:59 p.m. EDT. First responders from the Valleytown Fire and Rescue reported there were no injuries. The FAA and NTSB will continue to investigate, the sheriff's office said.

"The Aircraft a 1987 Gulfstream, N924MB had difficulty coming to stop for an undetermined reason and slid approximately 600 feet off the end of the runway," officials said in a statement. "The local area had been experiencing heavy rain during the morning. One of the passengers of the aircraft was popular national comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, who has documented his experience on his Instagram page."

The comedian is currently on his Don't Worry, Be Fluffy Tour, with dates scheduled through December.

Last year, Iglesias made history as the first stand-up comedian to sell out Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The performance was filmed for Netflix as Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy. "Walking out there and hearing the crowd roar and thousands of people happy to see you is an awesome feeling," he told PEOPLE of performing live in June 2020.

