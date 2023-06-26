Gabourey Sidibe Shares Her Hilarious Fashion Tape Fail on Instagram: 'I Think I Need to Take a Class'

Gabourey Sidibe is getting real about her relatable boob tape blunders.

On Monday, Sidibe, 40, posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she donned a pretty chartreuse-colored spaghetti strap sundress with matching dangly earrings. She wore her shoulder-length brunette curls down.

All is in order — except for the boob tape, which actually appears to be Scotch tape and was quite visible.

"How y’all be doin Boob Tape? I might need to take a class," she captioned the funny snapshot.

"I can’t figure that s--- out either girl," one follower wrote.

"Listen you tried your best thats all that matters 😂😂" another commented.

"To be honest these days I’m organic and free range," someone joked.

One fan even offered a practical tip. "I like the ones that [are] flesh colored and resemble the super sticky band-aid material," they wrote. "Make sure you don’t have any lotion or oil on your hands, and you might actually want to add a little powder to the area first."

Kim Kardashian once demonstrated how to use boob tape, which she sells under her SKIMS brand.

"I go right in over the nipple. I try not to go too much in by her neck because usually a dress comes in that way. You lift it to the desired lift. You try to not lift it too much to where it wrinkles," Kardashian said on her Instagram Story at the time as she applied the flesh-toned tape on a topless model, who later said removing the tape "wasn't painful at all."

Sidibe revealed in December 2022 that she had been married to Brandon Frankel for over a year by then. The two got engaged in November 2020 after meeting on a dating app.

"The thing about weddings is I don't like them. I don't like them," the Oscar nominee said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."

The couple married about four months after their engagement "at the kitchen table," Sidibe said, before adding, "I really don't like weddings."

When Sidibe celebrated her 40th birthday on May 6, Frankel paid tribute to the American Horror Story star. "Wishing you the happiest, healthiest, fulfilling year yet. So thankful I get to spend it with you," he wrote on Instagram. "Love you the most and can’t wait to celebrate you every day/week/month/year to 100 and beyond. You deserve nothing but the best life has to offer."

