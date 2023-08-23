See Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's 'Bachelorette' Reunion — Including a Glimpse of 'Paradise'

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are back together for another taste of The Bachelorette life.

The former co-Bachelorettes visited Charity Lawson’s Monday’s finale and shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of their dressing room escapades. One photo showed Windey holding a bottle of Champagne while Recchia applied lip gloss. “tell a friend to tell a friend!!!!” Recchia captioned the post on Instagram.

Windey replied, “My whole heart!! Can’t wait to see you on that beach.”

Rachel Recchia/Instagram

The whimsical photo was far from the only exciting moment in the post. It all began with a selfie of Recchia — and also included a photo of her backside in a bikini, which was blurred by a black box. Viewers know there are plenty of black modesty boxes to be found on Bachelor in Paradise — which just happens to be Recchia's next destination.

During the After the Final Rose segment on Monday night, Recchia was revealed as one Bachelorette alum who's heading to the beach for a second shot at love. Katie Thurston is also slated to appear.



Windey won’t be appearing alongside her former costar because she’s already found love outside of the franchise. Earlier this month, Windey announced her relationship with comedian Robby Hoffman. During an episode of The View, Windey spoke about how she found a new outlook on love with her girlfriend.

"I was trying to make the relationship work after Bachelorette,” Windey said, referring to her engagement to Erich Schwer. “And then I had finally had time to settle in L.A. and I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it.”

She announced the news on Instagram joking, “Told you I’m a girls girl!!”

Hoffman made an appearance in the photo post, posing for a mirror selfie with both Windey and Recchia.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bachelor in Paradise returns Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

