Celebrity Parents Gabby Barrett Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Cade Foehner: 'Living the Dream' The 'American Idol' alum shared the exciting news on Instagram Wednesday By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 30, 2023 04:12PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Gabby Barrett/Instagram Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are growing their family! The American Idol alum, 23, is pregnant, expecting her third baby, a daughter, with her singer husband, the pair announced in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday. In the first photo, the couple sits on a stage surrounded by bright pink lights with a black box at the forefront of the picture. The second shot then reveals that the box reads, "Baby #3." A third slide shows the "I Hope" singer in bed holding an at-home ultrasound machine to her stomach as she whispers, "There she is." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 'American Idol' Alum Gabby Barrett and Husband Cade Foehner Welcome Second Baby, Son Augustine "SWIPE for a surprise #livingthedream," the pair captioned the joint post. The couple's new addition will join son Augustine Boone, whom they welcomed in October 2022, and 2-year-old daughter Baylah May. In June, the country singer celebrated her husband as a father of two, sharing she is "beyond thankful" for Foehner in a sweet Instagram post for Father's Day. "Happy Fathers Day to you my dear. @cadefoehner You are crucial to our family, & I am beyond thankful to watch you love our kids the way you do. ❤️," she wrote.