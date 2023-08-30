Gabby Barrett Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Cade Foehner: 'Living the Dream'

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are growing their family!



The American Idol alum, 23, is pregnant, expecting her third baby, a daughter, with her singer husband, the pair announced in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday.

In the first photo, the couple sits on a stage surrounded by bright pink lights with a black box at the forefront of the picture. The second shot then reveals that the box reads, "Baby #3."

A third slide shows the "I Hope" singer in bed holding an at-home ultrasound machine to her stomach as she whispers, "There she is."



"SWIPE for a surprise 🩷#livingthedream," the pair captioned the joint post.

The couple's new addition will join son Augustine Boone, whom they welcomed in October 2022, and 2-year-old daughter Baylah May.

In June, the country singer celebrated her husband as a father of two, sharing she is "beyond thankful" for Foehner in a sweet Instagram post for Father's Day.

"Happy Fathers Day to you my dear. @cadefoehner You are crucial to our family, & I am beyond thankful to watch you love our kids the way you do. ❤️," she wrote.