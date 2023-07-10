G Flip Surprised by Pillow of Chrishell Stause and Pet Pooch Gracie in Hotel Room

Chrishell Stause is always on G Flip’s mind when they’re traveling!

On Sunday, the Australian musician, 29, revealed they’d been surprised with a pillow featuring a photo of the Selling Sunset star, 41, after they checked into their hotel room.

In the video posted on their Instagram Story, G Flip, who is non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns, tells the camera, “Oh my God I’ve just checked into my hotel, check this out.”

They then flip the camera around to reveal a bed with white and yellow bedding and a pillow printed with a picture of Stause and her cute pet pooch Gracie.

“Oh my God that is funny, that is funny,” G Flip laughs as they zoom into the pillow in her Australian hotel. They then flash a thumbs up and add, "Good job.”



Chishell Stause responds to G Flip finding a cushion of her partner in her hotel room. Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Reposting the video on her own Story, Stause revealed that the sweet pillow gesture was not actually her own doing.

“💀💀💀💀💀 HA!! I didn’t have anything to do with this but this hotel is a real one 🤣🤣🥰🥰,” she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Stause revealed that G Flip loves her dog “more than anything” during a fan Q&A on her Instagram Story.

Opening up about her favorite qualities about G Flip during the Q&A, Stause told the camera while showing her partner playing with Gracie, “Okay so this one, too many to answer but the most genuine heart, so talented, the most caring, loving person, loves my dog more than anything in this whole world.”

“I could go on for a million years to be honest,” Stause added after pulling the camera away.



G Flip is surprised by cushion of partner Chishell Stause in her hotel room. G Flip/Instagram

Alongside the question she wrote, “Hilarious, makes me laugh, constantly, the most thoughtful person, not a mean bone in her body, human, sexy sunshine.” In a separate line, she also teased that the singer “puts up with me and my dumb filters.”

The couple announced in May that they had gotten married after one year of dating in a surprise Las Vegas wedding complete with an Elvis impersonator.



Their happy news was revealed by Stause in a snapshot that was part of an Instagram Reel shared on May 11 with the caption, "Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better. The Reel also featured G Flip's new song that they wrote about Stause, titled, "Be Your Man".

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SiriusXM Studios on May 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Araya Doheny/Getty

The duo first met at a Halloween party in 2021. Stause confirmed their romance in April 2022 during filming for the season 5 reunion of Selling Sunset.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," she said during the episode, which aired in May 2022. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

"It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story," she continued. "I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

