G Flip Surprised by Pillow of Chrishell Stause and Pet Pooch Gracie in Hotel Room

'Selling Sunset' star Stause said she she "didn't have anything" to do with the sweet surprise for the Australian musician

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 09:58AM EDT
G Flip is Surprised by Cushion of Partner Chishell Stause in Her Hotel Room
G Flip is surprised by cushion of partner Chishell Stause in her hotel room . Photo:

Rebecca Sapp/Getty for The Recording Academy; G Flip/Instagram

Chrishell Stause is always on G Flip’s mind when they’re traveling! 

On Sunday, the Australian musician, 29, revealed they’d been surprised with a pillow featuring a photo of the Selling Sunset star, 41, after they checked into their hotel room. 

In the video posted on their Instagram Story, G Flip, who is non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns, tells the camera, “Oh my God I’ve just checked into my hotel, check this out.”

They then flip the camera around to reveal a bed with white and yellow bedding and a pillow printed with a picture of Stause and her cute pet pooch Gracie. 

“Oh my God that is funny, that is funny,” G Flip laughs as they zoom into the pillow in her Australian hotel. They then flash a thumbs up and add, "Good job.” 

G Flip is Surprised by Cushion of Partner Chishell Stause in Her Hotel Room
Chishell Stause responds to G Flip finding a cushion of her partner in her hotel room.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Reposting the video on her own Story, Stause revealed that the sweet pillow gesture was not actually her own doing. 

“💀💀💀💀💀 HA!! I didn’t have anything to do with this but this hotel is a real one 🤣🤣🥰🥰,” she wrote.  

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Stause revealed that G Flip loves her dog “more than anything” during a fan Q&A on her Instagram Story. 

Opening up about her favorite qualities about G Flip during the Q&A, Stause told the camera while showing her partner playing with Gracie, “Okay so this one, too many to answer but the most genuine heart, so talented, the most caring, loving person, loves my dog more than anything in this whole world.”

“I could go on for a million years to be honest,” Stause added after pulling the camera away.

G Flip is Surprised by Cushion of Partner Chishell Stause in Her Hotel Room
G Flip is surprised by cushion of partner Chishell Stause in her hotel room.

G Flip/Instagram

Alongside the question she wrote, “Hilarious, makes me laugh, constantly, the most thoughtful person, not a mean bone in her body, human, sexy sunshine.” In a separate line, she also teased that the singer “puts up with me and my dumb filters.”

The couple announced in May that they had gotten married after one year of dating in a surprise Las Vegas wedding complete with an Elvis impersonator

Their happy news was revealed by Stause in a snapshot that was part of an Instagram Reel shared on May 11 with the caption, "Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better. The Reel also featured G Flip's new song that they wrote about Stause, titled, "Be Your Man".

Chrishell Stause and G Flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SiriusXM Studios on May 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Araya Doheny/Getty

The duo first met at a Halloween party in 2021. Stause confirmed their romance in April 2022 during filming for the season 5 reunion of Selling Sunset.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," she said during the episode, which aired in May 2022. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

"It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story," she continued. "I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

Related Articles
James Cameron Home for sale getty; Eric Foote
'Titanic' Director James Cameron's 100-Acre California Ranch Hits the Market for $33 Million
Chris Samuels and Monique Samuels attend the "Love & Marriage: DC" screening at The Park At 14th on May 13, 2022
Monique Samuels Says She and Ex Chris Are Still Living Together amid Divorce as She Remodels New Home
Christina Hall Celebrates Turning 40: 'Hello to a New Decade'
Christina Hall Celebrates 40th Birthday with Party at Newport Beach Mansion: 'Hello New Decade'
Pop-Up Tent Sale Tout
A ‘Bug-Free Summer’ Really Is Possible with This Screen Tent, According to Shoppers, and It’s on Sale
G Flip and Chrishell Stause attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Chrishell Stause Shares Sweet Photo of Her and G Flip Holding Hands: ‘Love This Pic’
Christina-and-Josh-Hall-on-Boat-070623
Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Shows Off His Tattoos During Fourth of July Boat Day
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Take Son, 5 Months, on Florida Beach Vacation: 'More of a Pool Boy'
Celebrity chef Brad Leone
See Chef Brad Leone's Renovated 1750s Farmhouse — Including a Preserved Stove with Beehive Oven (Exclusive)
Lizzy Mathis and Jessica Alba
Get a First Look at Jessica Alba's New Home Show 'Honest Renovations' with Friend Lizzy Mathis (Exclusive)
) Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky arrive to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards
Kyle Richards Filmed with Mauricio Umansky for 'Buying Beverly Hills' Season 2 amid Their Separation (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Purchase of 'Dream' Malibu Home with a 'New Energy' After Divorce
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Garden with Flowers, Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing
Kylie Jenner Shares a Look at the Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing in Her Garden
Chrishell Stause Throws Rodeo-Themed Party at L.A. Home â and Shares Pics of Aftermath!
Chrishell Stause Throws Rodeo-Themed Party at L.A. Home — and Shares Pics of Aftermath!
July 4: Amazon One-off Deal: Tower Fan Tout
A Tower Fan That ‘Blows Very Cool Air’ Is Just $50 Today at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Outdoor Rugs Tout
12 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Area Rugs Are on Sale Right Now — and They Start at Just $20
One-Off Deal: cooling blanket
This Cooling Blanket That’s ‘Light as a Feather’ Is on Sale for as Little as $24 at Amazon Right Now