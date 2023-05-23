G Flip Says Marrying Chrishell Stause Was ‘The Best Day of My Life’ (Exclusive)

G Flip’s wedding to Chrishell Stause couldn’t have been more perfect.

The Australian musician, 29, wed the Selling Sunset star, 41, in a secret Las Vegas ceremony earlier this month, and the couple is still enjoying every moment of marital bliss.

“It was probably the best day of my life, and we had so much fun, and it was just super beautiful and super cute,” the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively of their big day.

“It’ll forever be one of the greatest memories of my life. And we're actually planning to get married every single year. I don't know why more people don't do that. Like, it's your person that you spend like every day with. Wouldn't you wanna have a party to celebrate your life every single year? So yeah, we're gonna do it. We're so into it”

Stause first confirmed her romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion episode, five months after she split from Jason Oppenheim.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," said Stause during the episode. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Megan Rasmussen

PEOPLE confirmed the couple’s wedding after Stause posted an Instagram Reel on May 10, which featured a quick picture of the pair married at the altar.

The clip included a series of sweet photos and videos of the couple throughout their relationship, ending with a shot of the two sharing a kiss at their surprise wedding. G Flip's new single dedicated to Stause, "Be Your Man" played in the background of the video.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause captioned the cute post, plugging her partner's new song that dropped the same day. "If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥."

G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, responded with a sweet comment on their spouse's post. "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart," they wrote. "These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹🥹🥹 You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x."

The singer adds that they understand all the hype around the couple's whirlwind romance.

Megan Rasmussen

“Chrishell's a superstar. So everyone's wanting to know what’s going on in her love life. But for me and Chrishell, that day she posted the montage and one of the photos was us in Vegas, we were off our phones, just hanging out laughing, and making funny TikToks, just like living as we do,” they said. “We weren't really fazed, but we were surprised. We were like, holy s***. A lot of people care about this.”

As the newlyweds continue to celebrate their recent nuptials, G Flip adds that not much has changed at home.

“We're just living life. We're just two people who spend every day with each other, and we make each other so happy,” they said. “So while this chaos is going around, we're just like doing normal relationship, couple things. Hanging on the couch, going to get dinner, seeing our friends. It feels pretty normal to me... it's great finding someone that you just wanna spend every second with and this... Makes you happier. And Chrishell's just f------ so awesome. I just love her so much.”