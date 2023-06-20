G Flip Comments 'Hot AF' on Partner Chrishell Stause's Unfiltered Selfie: 'Instagram vs. Reality'

Chrishell Stause's partner G Flip loves her … just as she is.

On Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 41, embraced the hectic beginning of the week vibe by posting a candid photo of herself wearing minimal makeup as she enjoyed a cup of coffee. Stause contrasted the unfiltered selfie with a decidedly more glam image of herself wearing a sleek black leather catsuit and a full face of makeup.

"Instagram vs Reality Monday edition 😜," she captioned the side-by-side pics, adding the hashtags #butfirstcoffee, #mondaymotivation, and #yougotthis.



G Flip, 29, quickly jumped into the comments and left a flirty message for their spouse. "Hot af," the Australian musician wrote, prompting several of Stause's followers to reply with messages like "facts" and "that's your wifey!!! you lucky dawg."

In May, the couple announced they tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding after one year of dating. The lovebirds met at a Halloween party in 2021 and went public with their romance in March 2022 after Stause revealed her relationship on the season 5 reunion of Selling Sunset.

The celebrity realtor told host Tan France at the time, "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

In late May, however, Stause had fans worried about the status of her relationship when she stopped wearing her wedding ring. But the reality star quickly reassured them that all was well.

"Okay, so in case this is, you know, what the salacious headline was going to be, I'm just going to answer this right now and let you guys know," she explained on Instagram. "Uh, it's not going to be for what you would think; I'm happily married. Um, very happy. But I'm not wearing my ring because I have gained weight."

She continued, "I am fine with that until I get it resized, or we're thinking, now that everyone knows, and I can do, you know, a real ring without giving anything away, maybe that. Anyways, long story short, if you see me without my ring, listen, I'm living my best life, and yeah, that's why."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One month after sharing details about her surprise wedding, Stause gushed about G Flip during a Q&A on her Instagram Story, where she was asked what qualities she loves most about her partner.

"Okay so this one, too many to answer but the most genuine heart, so talented, the most caring, loving person, loves my dog more than anything in this whole world," she answered on camera before moving it around to show G Flip.



"I could go on for a million years to be honest," Stause continued, pulling the camera away as her dog went to lick G Flip's face.

Stause also wrote responses to the fan question about G Flip's best qualities.

"Hilarious, makes me laugh, constantly, the most thoughtful person, not a mean bone in her body, human, sexy sunshine," Stause wrote on Instagram. In a separate line, she also joked that G Flip "puts up with me and my dumb filters."

