G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause the 'Love of My Life' During 'Drummer' Release Party: 'Love You, Darling'

The Australian musician called their wife the "love of my life" as Stause reunited with her "Selling Sunset" costars

By
Falen Hardge
Falen Hardge

Falen Hardge is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE.

and Jill Lupupa
Published on August 7, 2023 11:57AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: G Flip attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
G Flip. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty

G Flip is showing their love for their wife Chrishell Stause.

On Sunday, the Australian musician dubbed Selling Sunset star Stause, 42, the “love of my life” and “best human in the world” during their Drummer album release party at a private residence, which is one of Jason Oppenheim's properties.

G Flip (whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo), 29, and Stause were affectionate and posed for photos together during the Aug. 6 celebration, which PEOPLE attended.

During a speech, the artist celebrated their musical journey — and their journey with Stause by their side. "It's just pretty nice like having an album release party and so many people being here when you've moved here and you didn't know anyone. So that's pretty f-----g nice," G Flip told the crowd of attendees, including other Selling Sunset stars Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan, as well as Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SiriusXM Studios Interview

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

"Thank you for all the support. A lot of you haven't known me for that long, but it really feels like I have family over here, so, and I feel really comfortable being here in L.A.,” G Flip continued. “That's not the case with everyone that moves to L.A. in the creative industry. You know, it can either swallow you up or you can really find a good family and good friends and good people around. And I have a lot of good people around and a lot of good people are in this room.”

They started to cry before taking a beat to laugh, “So thank you for anyone that's just supported me or like even listening to the songs that I've released so far."

G Flip, who also performed their songs “The Worst Person Alive” and “Good Enough," thanked their manager before turning their attention to Stause, who helped organize the event.

“I love you darling. You’re the love of my life. You’re the best human In the world,” they said.

Stause and G Flip met in October 2021 and wed during an intimate ceremony that was officiated by an Elvis impersonator this May.

During the event, Stause also reunited with her Selling Sunset costars and posed for fun photos that Hernan shared on her Instagram Story.

G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause the 'Love of My Life' During 'Drummer' Release Party: 'Love You, Darling'
Emma Hernan's Instagram Story photo of G Flip.

Emma Hernan/Instagram
G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause the 'Love of My Life' During 'Drummer' Release Party: 'Love You, Darling'
Emma Hernan with Chrishell Stause and Molly Burnett.

Emma Hernan/Instagram

The intimate release party included two Casamigos bar stations for guests, who could also dine on bite-size chicken egg rolls, bacon-wrapped jalapeños, plant-based empanadas, and a charcuterie board. 

Drummer is out on August 11.

