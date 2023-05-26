G Flip and Chrishell Stause Reveal the Meaning Behind Their Wedding Tattoos: 'It's So Meaningful'

The newlyweds also shared the location of their fresh ink while appearing on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Updated on May 26, 2023 09:38 PM
Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Photo:

 Araya Doheny/Getty Images

G Flip and Chrishell Stause are sharing new details behind their matching tattoos!

They recently revealed that they tattooed their wedding vows after tying the knot earlier in May. And now, the couple is sharing new insight into the tattoos' meaning.

"Okay, listen, so because we randomly met at a Halloween party and we were both dressed as skeletons and then months later, by the time, you know, there was a long courting process and all this stuff where I had to, like I said, deconstruct everything, but during our vows, G was saying, kind of like, be your man references," explained Stause, 41, while appearing with G Flip, 29, on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon.

 Araya Doheny/Getty Images

According to the Selling Sunset star, the Australian musician used the story behind their first meeting in their vows, expressing, "I'm not, you know, growing up with Disney, I'm not exactly what you would've imagined, but maybe we're just two skeletons, like the day we met."

As for the location of their matching sets of ink, G Flip has theirs on the top of their arm.

"So, I have that [wedding vows] on this side," they continued. "Just because at the end of the day, who cares about anything? We are just skeletons. It's so meaningful."

Stause also added, "I have one here," before host Symon responded, "So ribcage area."

As the newlyweds continue to celebrate their recent nuptials, G Flip shared in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE that much in their relationship has continued to remain the same.

“We're just living life. We're just two people who spend every day with each other, and we make each other so happy,” they said. “So while this chaos is going around, we're just like doing normal relationship, couple things. Hanging on the couch, going to get dinner, seeing our friends. It feels pretty normal to me... it's great finding someone that you just wanna spend every second with and this... Makes you happier. And Chrishell's just f------ so awesome. I just love her so much.”

Stause first confirmed their romance during the Selling Sunset reunion, five months after she split from Jason Oppenheim.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," said Stause during the episode. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

She continued: "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first, of course, I was like yes, let's do that."

