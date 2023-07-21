This $180 Device That ‘Works Better Than a Full-Size Vacuum’ Is Just $110 at Amazon

If you’re tired of dragging around a heavy, upright vacuum every time you need to clean the house, it’s worth investing in a lightweight device that doesn’t have a cord tying you down.

Enter the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that’s currently on sale at Amazon. The cordless vacuum cleaner has a powerful motor that can reach up to 80,000 rotations per minute and provides strong suction, effortlessly picking up dust, debris, and pet dander. It can be used on a number of surfaces, including hardwood floors, medium- and low-pile carpets, tile, and marble. The device has a long-lasting battery and can operate for up to 35 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged.

The vacuum is outfitted with a five-layer filtration system that captures and traps up to 99.99 percent of fine dust and particles, making it easier to breathe indoors. The device has a brush head with four LED lights and swivel steering, allowing you to rotate the head 90 degrees to the side. Plus, you can add a number of attachments to the vacuum, including a crevice tool and a small brush, giving you the option to target specific areas around the house.

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $110 (Save $70)

Amazon

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the vacuum cleaner, with some noting that it’s a “total game changer” that “works better than a full-size vacuum.” Others say that it’s a “Dyson dupe,” with one adding, “It’s much lighter and easier to maneuver than my Dyson.” Another wrote: “It is by far the best sucker I’ve ever had.”

A third five-star reviewer shared, “This vacuum has so much suction it’s unbelievable!” They explained, “I love mine so much I bought another one for my daughter. My granddaughter asks to vacuum because she loves how lightweight it is.” They finished off by saying, “[It’s the] best vacuum I’ve ever had.”

Head to Amazon to shop the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s 39 percent off.

