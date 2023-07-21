Lifestyle This $180 Device That ‘Works Better Than a Full-Size Vacuum’ Is Just $110 at Amazon “It’s much lighter and easier to maneuver than my Dyson” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 21, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon If you’re tired of dragging around a heavy, upright vacuum every time you need to clean the house, it’s worth investing in a lightweight device that doesn’t have a cord tying you down. Enter the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that’s currently on sale at Amazon. The cordless vacuum cleaner has a powerful motor that can reach up to 80,000 rotations per minute and provides strong suction, effortlessly picking up dust, debris, and pet dander. It can be used on a number of surfaces, including hardwood floors, medium- and low-pile carpets, tile, and marble. The device has a long-lasting battery and can operate for up to 35 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged. The vacuum is outfitted with a five-layer filtration system that captures and traps up to 99.99 percent of fine dust and particles, making it easier to breathe indoors. The device has a brush head with four LED lights and swivel steering, allowing you to rotate the head 90 degrees to the side. Plus, you can add a number of attachments to the vacuum, including a crevice tool and a small brush, giving you the option to target specific areas around the house. Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $110 (Save $70) Amazon Buy on Amazon $180 $110 The 8 Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the vacuum cleaner, with some noting that it’s a “total game changer” that “works better than a full-size vacuum.” Others say that it’s a “Dyson dupe,” with one adding, “It’s much lighter and easier to maneuver than my Dyson.” Another wrote: “It is by far the best sucker I’ve ever had.” A third five-star reviewer shared, “This vacuum has so much suction it’s unbelievable!” They explained, “I love mine so much I bought another one for my daughter. My granddaughter asks to vacuum because she loves how lightweight it is.” They finished off by saying, “[It’s the] best vacuum I’ve ever had.” Head to Amazon to shop the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s 39 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 7 Best Deals This Weekend: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, Zappos Clearance, and Buy Two Get One Swimwear The 12 Best Deals on Best-Selling Storage Solutions at Amazon Right Now Parents Rave This Is the ‘Best Lunch Box Out There,’ and It’s on Sale Just in Time for Back-to-School Season