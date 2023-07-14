Future Appears to Diss Ex-Fiancée Ciara's Husband Russell Wilson on New Song: 'F--- Russell'

Future and Ciara have had a tumultuous relationship over the years since calling it quits in 2014

By
Dayna Haffenden
Updated on July 14, 2023 07:35PM EDT
Future Appears to Diss Ex-Fiancé Ciara's Husband Russell Wilson on New Song: 'F--- Russell'
Future, Russell Wilson and Ciara.

getty (2)

Future has seemingly taken aim once again at his ex-fiancée Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson

On Friday, the Atlanta rapper, 39, dropped his latest single “Turn Yo Clic Up” featuring Quavo. In the second verse of the song, Future raps: “I got it out the field / F--- Russell,” appearing to address the Denver Broncos quarterback, 34.

Future and the “Goodies” singer, 37, dated for several years, beginning in 2012. They later got engaged and welcomed their son, Future Zahir, in May 2014. The two called it quits that same year amid rumors of Future’s infidelity. 

The following year, Ciara and Wilson began dating. The couple tied the knot in July 2016, and welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna, in April 2017. Three years later, Ciara gave birth to their son Win

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs
Russell Wilson and Ciara.

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

“Turn Yo Clic Up” isn’t the first time that Future has seemingly slammed Wilson. While speaking on FREEBANDZ RADIO Presents: THE WIZRD show on Apple Music's Beats 1 in 2019, the Dirty Sprite rhymer called out the NFL pro for not preventing Ciara from bashing him on social media. 

"He not being a man in that position,” Future said. “He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!' If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up."

A few days later, Future did another interview and attempted to clear the air surrounding his family drama.

Future Appears to Diss Ex-Fiancé Ciara’s Husband Russell Wilson on New Song: ‘F--- Russell’
Future and Ciara in 2013.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"We don't have no problems,” he said while appearing on the Durtty Boyz radio show. “It's a social media problem. No, I don't hate him. Totally not the deal. It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with baby Future. I don't have nothing against him. And I'm happy for them."

Ciara and Wilson seemingly responded to Future with Instagram captions that read “Rise above” and “All that matters,” alongside a photo of their kids giving each other a kiss. 

Wilson wasn’t the only one who seemingly was addressed on Future’s latest track. The MC also appeared to call out Lori Harvey, whom he dated between late 2019 and the summer of 2020, and his ex-girlfriend Dess Dior

“Go and ask Lori about the Patek, then go and ask Jordan ask Dess,” he raps.

