Amazon’s Secret Overstock Outlet Is Filled with Furniture Discounts This Month — Up to 54% Off

Shopping for furniture always seems like a hassle — especially if you’re looking to add big, bulky items. Rather than pay astronomical prices and unexpected shipping fees, look to Amazon, which is always filled with customer-loved furniture at massive discounts.

In fact, if you head to the Amazon Outlet right now, you’ll find there are a slew of deals on furniture for just about every room. For those unfamiliar with the outlet, the section is always teeming with discounts in just about every category, including fashion, electronics, and books. So if you’re looking to snag a new desk chair for the home office or a full-length mirror, head straight to the outlet to find great options.

Keep scrolling to check out our furniture picks from the Amazon Outlet, with prices starting at just $29.

Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals

Best Price Mattress 1.5-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $42 (Save 15%)

Amazon

Start by scooping up this memory foam mattress topper, which is just $42 in the king size. The customer-loved topper has picked up a whopping 13,000 perfect ratings, with shoppers noting that it’s a “life saver” and adding that it’s “very comfortable.” The topper is infused with a gel memory foam, and its ventilated design allows for airflow, so you won’t get super hot while you sleep. It’s available in sizes twin through king.

Coral Flower Round Coffee Table, $31 (Save 17%)

Amazon

Prime members can grab this coffee table for just $31. The round coffee table has black steel legs and a rustic wood top that’s big enough to hold coffee table books, vases, candles, and more with room to spare. Plus, it comes together in just a few minutes, so the building process is a breeze.

Signature Design by Ashley Aldwin Lift-Top Desk, $410 (Save $226)

Amazon

This genius space-saving desk is crafted from a mix of pine veneers, wood, and engineered wood. It’s durable, complete with sturdy legs, and has two smooth-gliding drawers and two USB charging ports. The best part? You can raise the top portion, which not only provides extra storage space but also allows you to adjust the height of the desk to your liking. One five-star reviewer wrote: “It is huge and fits my PC tower and other peripherals on the desktop which is what I wanted.”

Keep reading to check out more of what’s on sale at Amazon’s furniture outlet, then make sure to check out quickly because these discounts aren’t guaranteed to last forever.

Smug Ergonomic Desk Chair, $51 (Save 50%)

Amazon

Honey-Can-Do 4-Tier Space Saver Shelf, $29 (Save 28%)

Amazon

Winsome Alex 2-Piece TV Table Set, $42 (Save 53%)

Amazon

Convenience Concepts Console Table with Shelf, $65 (Save 51%)

Amazon

NeuType Full Length Mirror, $37 (Save 39%)

Amazon

Whitmor Clothes Closet, $40 (Save 33%)

Amazon

Mind Reader 3-Tier Industrial Utility Shelf, $33 (Save 34%)

Amazon

CoscoProducts Folding Table, $85 (Save 45%)

Amazon

Zinus 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $396 (Save 34%)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

