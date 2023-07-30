Amazon’s Secret Overstock Outlet Is Filled with Furniture Discounts This Month — Up to 54% Off

Shop for every room in the house with these finds starting at $29

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 30, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Furniture Outlet Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Shopping for furniture always seems like a hassle — especially if you’re looking to add big, bulky items. Rather than pay astronomical prices and unexpected shipping fees, look to Amazon, which is always filled with customer-loved furniture at massive discounts. 

In fact, if you head to the Amazon Outlet right now, you’ll find there are a slew of deals on furniture for just about every room. For those unfamiliar with the outlet, the section is always teeming with discounts in just about every category, including fashion, electronics, and books. So if you’re looking to snag a new desk chair for the home office or a full-length mirror, head straight to the outlet to find great options. 

Keep scrolling to check out our furniture picks from the Amazon Outlet, with prices starting at just $29.   

Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals

Best Price Mattress 1.5-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $42 (Save 15%)

Amazon Best Price Mattress 1.5 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Amazon

Start by scooping up this memory foam mattress topper, which is just $42 in the king size. The customer-loved topper has picked up a whopping 13,000 perfect ratings, with shoppers noting that it’s a “life saver” and adding that it’s “very comfortable.” The topper is infused with a gel memory foam, and its ventilated design allows for airflow, so you won’t get super hot while you sleep. It’s available in sizes twin through king. 

Coral Flower Round Coffee Table, $31 (Save 17%)

Amazon Coral Flower Round Coffee

Amazon

Prime members can grab this coffee table for just $31. The round coffee table has black steel legs and a rustic wood top that’s big enough to hold coffee table books, vases, candles, and more with room to spare. Plus, it comes together in just a few minutes, so the building process is a breeze. 

Signature Design by Ashley Aldwin Lift-Top Desk, $410 (Save $226)

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Aldwin Rustic Farmhouse 60" Home Office Lift Top Desk

Amazon

This genius space-saving desk is crafted from a mix of pine veneers, wood, and engineered wood. It’s durable, complete with sturdy legs, and has two smooth-gliding drawers and two USB charging ports. The best part? You can raise the top portion, which not only provides extra storage space but also allows you to adjust the height of the desk to your liking. One five-star reviewer wrote: “It is huge and fits my PC tower and other peripherals on the desktop which is what I wanted.”

Keep reading to check out more of what’s on sale at Amazon’s furniture outlet, then make sure to check out quickly because these discounts aren’t guaranteed to last forever.    

Smug Ergonomic Desk Chair, $51 (Save 50%)

Amazon Smug Home Office Chair

Amazon

Honey-Can-Do 4-Tier Space Saver Shelf, $29 (Save 28%)

Amazon Honey-Can-Do 4-Tier Space Saver Shelf

Amazon

Winsome Alex 2-Piece TV Table Set, $42 (Save 53%)

Amazon Winsome Alex 2-pc Set TV Table

Amazon

Convenience Concepts Console Table with Shelf, $65 (Save 51%)

Amazon Convenience Concepts Tucson Deluxe Console Table

Amazon

NeuType Full Length Mirror, $37 (Save 39%)

Amazon NeuType Full Length Mirror

Amazon

Whitmor Clothes Closet, $40 (Save 33%)

Amazon Whitmor Extra-Wide Clothes Closet

Amazon

Mind Reader 3-Tier Industrial Utility Shelf, $33 (Save 34%)

Amazon Mind Reader 3-Tier Industrial Microwave Stand

Amazon

CoscoProducts Folding Table, $85 (Save 45%)

Amazon CoscoProducts Diamond Series 300 lb. Weight Capacity Folding Table

Amazon

Zinus 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $396 (Save 34%)

Amazon ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

KONG AirDog Tennis Ball Set Tout
Dogs ‘Can’t Get Enough Of’ These ‘Durable’ Tennis Ball Toys, and They’re on Sale
HattyRoom Electric Spin Scrubber tout
This ‘Mighty’ Electric Scrubber That’s Helpful If You Have Wrist Pain Is on Sale at Amazon
Hilary Duff attends D23 Disney+ Showcase at Anaheim Convention Center
Hilary Duff Used This Tanning Mist for ‘Glowing Goddess’ Skin — and You Can Get It on Sale
Related Articles
J Lo Birthday
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 54th Birthday in a Comfy Caftan — Get the Look Starting at $25
Nordstrom Sale Shopping Writer Picks Tout
Under-$100 Summer and Fall Fashion a Shopping Expert Is Grabbing from the Nordstrom Sale Before It Ends
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Deals Under $25 tout
The 17 Best Deals Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 67% Off
Chrissy Teigen White Sarong Cover-up
Chrissy Teigen's Effortless Sarong Looks So Much Like This $20 One from Amazon
Weekend sales Tout
The 7 Best Sales This Weekend, Including Ulta, Birkenstock, and Katie Holmes' BaubleBar Necklaces
Neutral Rugs Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Neutral Rugs for an Easy Home Refresh, and Our 8 Favorites Are Under $100
HattyRoom Electric Spin Scrubber tout
This ‘Mighty’ Electric Scrubber That’s Helpful If You Have Wrist Pain Is on Sale at Amazon
Target Space-Saving Furniture Sale Roundup Tout
Target’s Huge Furniture Sale Includes Thousands of Customer-Loved Finds for Small Spaces — Up to 53% Off
Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
A Stick Vacuum That Cleans the House in ‘Half the Time’ Is on Sale for Just $130 at Amazon Today
Blowfish Malibu Sandals Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These Comfortable Sandals That Are ‘Good Summer Footwear,’ and They’re on Sale
Yoobure End Table with Charging Station Tout
A 'Functional and Stylish' End Table That Also Charges Your Devices Is on Sale at Amazon
Car Vacuums
All of These Customer-Favorite Handheld Vacuums Are Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Best Outlet Deals Tout
We Found the Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet This Weekend — Here’s What to Add to Cart
Fan Sale Tout
12 Cooling Fans from Amazon That Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Summer — All Under $60
SpaceAid Moving Bags Tout
These Sturdy Bags That ‘Make Moving Easy’ Are Just $8 Apiece at Amazon
Joy Pebble Portable Air Conditioner Tout
A Portable Air Conditioner That’s a ‘Life Savior’ in Peak Florida Weather Is on Sale at Amazon