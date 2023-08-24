Looking to add new furniture to your home, but not sure where to start? Luckily, Amazon is always teeming with discounted furniture that works for just about every room in the house.

Right now, Amazon’s sale section is overflowing with bed frames, bookcases, coffee tables, and stools, with prices starting at just $21. Shoppers can snag pieces for the bedroom, bathroom, living room, and entryway thanks to this handy section. Plus, Prime members won’t have to bother with pesky fees or astronomical shipping prices, since they’re guaranteed free two-day shipping (among other perks!).

Keep reading to check out all the best furniture deals happening at Amazon this week while deals are up to 71 percent off.

Best Furniture Deals at Amazon

TuoxinEm Small Bathroom Storage Cabinet, $21 (Save 46%)

Amazon

This handy storage cabinet is a great option for those looking to fill up narrow spaces. Measuring in at just 6 inches wide, the cabinet can squeeze in between the shower and sink without taking up much space. It has two shelves with doors, along with an open top shelf that could serve as an extra toilet paper holder or even house a cute plant. The best part? It’s super easy to put together; the brand promises it can be fully built in just 10 minutes.

The best-selling cabinet has picked up over 1,600 perfect ratings from shoppers who cite its “impressive design” and add that it’s “great for small spaces.” One user wrote, “It's slim and makes good use of otherwise unusable space.”

Zinus Brock Platform Bed Frame, $224 (Save 42%)

Amazon

Users looking to update their bed frame should consider the Zinus Brock Platform Bed Frame while it’s 42 percent off at Amazon. Available in sizes twin through king, the low-profile bed frame features a 7-inch platform that fits mattresses without a box spring. It’s made from solid wood and steel, so it’s super durable, and it’s easy to assemble, according to shoppers.

This bed frame has picked up over a thousand five-star ratings. Shoppers note that it’s “comfortable” and “doesn’t make any noise or squeak.” Another user added: “I like the look too; it’s almost like a rustic log cabin rental vibe.”

Furinno Luder Bookcase, $21 (Save 71%)

Amazon

This best-selling bookcase makes for a simple addition to any room. It offers three shelves to hold books, trinkets, and even plants, and it is sturdy on a flat surface, so you don’t have to worry about it accidentally tipping over. Many colors are available for purchase, including classic white, as well as bright hues like blue and pink.

Shoppers love this bookcase, and over 7,000 people have scooped it up in the past month. It has also earned 47,000 five-star ratings, with users noting that it’s “easy to put together” and adding that it’s “very sturdy.” One five-star reviewer enthused, “I was able to put it all together in under five minutes.”

Keep reading to check out even more furniture deals happening at Amazon this week, and then make sure to check out quickly because there’s no guarantee that these discounts will last much longer.

Hillsdale Carolina Headboard, $176 (Save 32%)

Amazon

Household Essentials Jamestown Console Table, $61 (Save 44%)

Amazon

Wlive Wood Lift-Top Coffee Table, $90 (Save 31%)

Amazon

Hillsdale Furniture Dutton Vanity Stool, $63 (Save 61%)

Amazon

Walker Edison Mid Century Modern Round Coffee Table, $122 (Save 64%)

Amazon

Z and L House 5-Tier Shoe Rack, $34 (Save 15%)

Amazon

Ore International 3-Panel Room Divider, $64 (Save 36%)

Amazon

Household Essentials Nightstand, $49 (Save 55%)

Amazon

