Amazon Is Having a Huge Furniture Sale This Weekend, and Prices Start at $14 Score up to 72 percent off side tables, couches, dressers, and more Published on August 4, 2023 06:00AM EDT If you're in the market for new furniture that doesn't cost a fortune, you're in luck. This weekend, Amazon has a bunch of furniture deals that go up to 72 percent off. The sale includes discounts on everything from side tables and couches to bookcases and dressers. And shoppers with a Prime membership can enjoy fast and free shipping — even for the big-ticket pieces. To help you get started, we rounded up the 10 best furniture deals happening at Amazon right now. Our curation has deals on pieces for just about every room, and prices start at just $14. Best Furniture Deals at Amazon Zinus Jackie Loveseat Sofa, $272.95 (orig. $385) Wlive Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage, $119.99 (orig. $139.99) Furinno Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table, $13.60 (orig. $47.99) Rolanstar Rustic Bookshelf, $88.79 (orig. $139.99) Sweetcrispy 8-Drawer Fabric Dresser, $53.18 (orig. $71.67) Amsejops Queen Metal Bed Frame, $101.99 (orig. $159.99) SimpleHouseware Rolling Cart, $29.87 (orig. $42.99) Mimoglad Office Chair, $119.98 with coupon (orig. $219.99) Pipishell Bamboo Shoe Rack Bench, $37.96 with coupon (orig. $49.98) Keomaisyto 3-Tier Bathroom Ladder Shelf, $44.99 (orig. $65.99) Zinus Jackie Loveseat Sofa, $273 (Save $112) In the seating category, don't miss out on the Zinus Jackie Loveseat Sofa while it's $112 off. It has a durable frame, plush seat cushions, and detachable back cushions. Several customers who gave the couch a five-star rating call it "very comfortable." One reviewer shared, "It was so easy to put together, and it feels really sturdy." They also added, "It screams 'high quality' for a low price." Wlive Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage, $120 (Save $20) Complete your living room setup with the WliveCoffee Table that's on sale for $120. The top of the multifunctional piece lifts up, so it can be used as a desk for work or a table for meals. Beneath the top, there's hidden storage to keep spare blankets, remotes, and other belongings nearby but out of sight. It also has two shelves for even more storage. More than 3,500 customers have given the table a perfect rating, saying it's "sturdy" and "easy to put together" in their reviews. One shopper wrote, "The compartment under where it lifts up is very spacious. I can't believe how nice it is for the price." Furinno Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table, $14 (Save $34) The best deal we spotted is on the Furinno Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table. Normally, it costs $48, but it's been slashed to just $14. The simple piece offers three tiers of open storage space. Each tier can hold up to 15 pounds, so you can display books, lighting, a potted plant, and more on it. A convenient piece for various rooms, it can be used as a side table next to the couch or a nightstand beside the bed. A hit with shoppers, the table has racked up more than 62,300 five-star ratings. One shopper, who bought two of the tables for their screened porch, raved that they're "big enough to hold our necessities without taking up too much room." And another customer shared, "It looks great and holds up very well. I love it!" Check out more of our favorite pieces below, then head to Amazon to shop more furniture deals. Rolanstar Rustic Bookshelf, $89 (Save $51) Sweetcrispy 8-Drawer Fabric Dresser, $53 (Save $19) Amsejops Queen Metal Bed Frame, $102 (Save $58) SimpleHouseware Rolling Cart, $30 (Save $7) Mimoglad Office Chair, $120 (Save $100) Pipishell Bamboo Shoe Rack Bench, $38 (Save $12) Keomaisyto 3-Tier Bathroom Ladder Shelf, $45 (Save $21)