Amazon Is Having a Huge Furniture Sale This Weekend, and Prices Start at $14

Score up to 72 percent off side tables, couches, dressers, and more

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Furniture Deals Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

If you’re in the market for new furniture that doesn’t cost a fortune, you’re in luck. 

This weekend, Amazon has a bunch of furniture deals that go up to 72 percent off. The sale includes discounts on everything from side tables and couches to bookcases and dressers. And shoppers with a Prime membership can enjoy fast and free shipping — even for the big-ticket pieces.  

To help you get started, we rounded up the 10 best furniture deals happening at Amazon right now. Our curation has deals on pieces for just about every room, and prices start at just $14.  

Best Furniture Deals at Amazon

Zinus Jackie Loveseat Sofa, $273 (Save $112)

Amazon ZINUS Jackie Loveseat Sofa

Amazon

In the seating category, don’t miss out on the Zinus Jackie Loveseat Sofa while it’s $112 off. It has a durable frame, plush seat cushions, and detachable back cushions. Several customers who gave the couch a five-star rating call it “very comfortable.”  One reviewer shared, “It was so easy to put together, and it feels really sturdy.” They also added, “It screams ‘high quality’ for a low price.”

Wlive Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage, $120 (Save $20)

Amazon WLIVE Lift Top Coffee Table

Amazon

Complete your living room setup with the WliveCoffee Table that’s on sale for $120. The top of the multifunctional piece lifts up, so it can be used as a desk for work or a table for meals. Beneath the top, there’s hidden storage to keep spare blankets, remotes, and other belongings nearby but out of sight. It also has two shelves for even more storage. 

More than 3,500 customers have given the table a perfect rating, saying it’s “sturdy” and “easy to put together” in their reviews. One shopper wrote, “The compartment under where it lifts up is very spacious. I can’t believe how nice it is for the price.”

Furinno Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table, $14 (Save $34)

Amazon Furinno Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table

Amazon

The best deal we spotted is on the Furinno Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table. Normally, it costs $48, but it’s been slashed to just $14. The simple piece offers three tiers of open storage space. Each tier can hold up to 15 pounds, so you can display books, lighting, a potted plant, and more on it. A convenient piece for various rooms, it can be used as a side table next to the couch or a nightstand beside the bed. 

A hit with shoppers, the table has racked up more than 62,300 five-star ratings. One shopper, who bought two of the tables for their screened porch, raved that they’re “big enough to hold our necessities without taking up too much room.” And another customer shared, “It looks great and holds up very well. I love it!”

Check out more of our favorite pieces below, then head to Amazon to shop more furniture deals

Rolanstar Rustic Bookshelf, $89 (Save $51)

Amazon Rolanstar Bookshelf

Amazon

Sweetcrispy 8-Drawer Fabric Dresser, $53 (Save $19)

Amazon Dresser

Amazon

Amsejops Queen Metal Bed Frame, $102 (Save $58)

Amazon AMSEJOPS Heavy Duty Queen Bed Frame

Amazon

SimpleHouseware Rolling Cart, $30 (Save $7)

Amazon SimpleHouseware 3-Tier Multifunctional Rolling Utility Cart

Amazon

Mimoglad Office Chair, $120 (Save $100)

Amazon Mimoglad Office Chair

Amazon

Pipishell Bamboo Shoe Rack Bench, $38 (Save $12)

Amazon Pipishell Bamboo Shoe Rack Bench

Amazon

Keomaisyto 3-Tier Bathroom Ladder Shelf, $45 (Save $21)

Amazon keomaisyto 3-Tier Bathroom Ladder Shelf

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Oprah Once Called This Cozy Loungewear Brand Her 'Favorite' â and at This Surprising Retailer, It's Up to 76% Off Tout
This Oprah-Favorite Cozy Loungewear Brand Is Up to 60% Off at an Unexpected Retailer Right Now
Fracora Sneakers Tout
These ‘Super Comfy’ and ‘Durable’ Tennis Shoes Are on Sale for Under $25 Right Now
SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Topper Tout
This Cooling Mattress Topper Feels Like Sleeping on a ‘Fluffy Cloud,’ and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
Fun and Functional Dorm Decor Tout
Amazon’s Dorm Storefront Is Packed with Fun and Functional Decor — Up to 72% Off
Portable AC Tout
Amazon’s Most Popular Portable Air Conditioner Is a ‘Life Saver’ in the Summer, and It's on Sale
Fracora Sneakers Tout
These ‘Super Comfy’ and ‘Durable’ Tennis Shoes Are on Sale for Under $25 Right Now
Amazon PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Stick Vacuum That’s ‘Always Ready to Do a Quick Clean Up’ Is on Sale for Just $80 at Amazon
Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Bissell Pet Vacuum with ‘Excellent Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Bissell Steam Mop, Steamer, Tile, Hard Wood Floor Cleaner, 1806, Sapphire Powerfresh Deluxe Tout
This Bissell Steam Mop ‘Blasts Away Dirt,’ and It's at Its Lowest Price in Weeks at Amazon Right Now
Target Back-to-School Storage Essentials Tout
Target’s Back-to-School Section Includes Hundreds of Storage Solutions for as Little as $3
Shorts Alternative Celeb Trend Roundup Tout
Keep Your Cool — These Celeb-Approved Alternatives to Shorts Start at Just $26
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Tout
The Best Satin Pillowcase We Tested Is on Sale at Amazon for as Little as $7
Lasko 2520 Oscillating Stand Fan tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping AC for This Standing Fan with ‘Great Air Flow,’ and It’s on Sale for $30
AIRROBO Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
There’s a 50% Discount on This ‘Impressive’ and ‘Powerful’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Macys Big Home Sale Tout
There Are Less Than 24 Hours to Save at Macy’s Big Home Sale, Where Prices Are Up to 76% Off
Target AK PO Target Hearth and Hand with Magnolia Launch
Joanna Gaines' Fall Collection at Target Is Already Available, and Prices Start at $4
Clorox Air Purifier Tout
The Clorox Air Purifier That Pulls Odors, Candle Smoke, and Cat Dander from the Air in My Home Is on Sale
Collage featuring the Bukfen Under Sink Organizer Tout housing bath and home cleaning essentials.
Thousands of Shoppers Are Buying This ‘Handy’ Cabinet Organizer That’s Under $30 at Amazon
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Deals Under $25 tout
The 17 Best Deals Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 67% Off